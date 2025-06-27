Chase Briscoe’s wife takes their 3 kids on the Atlanta asphalt

Chase Briscoe, winner of last week's race at Pocono Raceway, arrives at EchoPark Speedway for the inaugural In-Season Challenge. Ahead of Sunday's race, he was on a track walk with his wife, Marissa, and their children, including the twins.

Briscoe shares three children with Marissa, whom he wed in November 2019. The eldest is Brooks Wayne, born in October 2021. Three years later, the couple welcomed a twin - a boy named Cooper Banks and a girl named Collins Ivy.

Marissa Briscoe shared on Instagram a glimpse of their track walk at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway). Brooks took the photo as the couple posed for the camera with the twin at the frontstretch.

“Pics by Brooks,” Marissa wrote.

Marissa Briscoe's story - Source: @marissabriscoe_ on Instagram

Chase Briscoe secured the second seed in the In-Season Challenge to face Noah Gragson in the first round. Driving the #19 Toyota Camry, the 30-year-old enters the upcoming Atlanta race with a string of strong outings, including three consecutive pole positions and a back-to-back top-10 finish.

The Toyota pilot sits in ninth position in the points standings behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. He has amassed one win, four pole positions, six top-5s, and eight top-10s.

Chase Briscoe drives the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

Briscoe will try to continue the momentum in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, scheduled for June 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET. He is competing against 39 other drivers, including open car entrants Corey LaJoie, Connor Zilisch, BJ McLeod, and David Starr.

“I have to win”: Chase Briscoe on response to wife's concern for him

Following his maiden win for Joe Gibbs Racing from Pocono Raceway, Chase Briscoe shared his tough experience chasing the victory lane. He told the media about his wife, Marissa, checking up on him after he had lost a significant amount of weight trying to secure a win for the #19 team.

Briscoe, who came off a four-year stint with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, said (via NASCAR on X):

“Bell's won three races, Denny's won, I think, three, and me and Ty (Gibbs) hadn't won yet, and the last couple of weeks, I've just been... like this huge weight on my shoulders, unlike I've ever experienced before.”

“My wife's been like, ‘What is going on with you?’ I'm like, ‘I have to win.’ I don't think you realize how bad it is if we don't win a race and lock into the playoffs. I feel like I honestly weigh like 100 pounds less already,” he added.

He concluded with the tough expectation he realized from the get-go, saying:

“When I was doing my contract with JGR, I remember them showing me this stat thing about how out of 40 attempts for playoffs, they've made it 38 times, and the expectation is if you don't make the playoffs, you're not going to be in this car anymore.”

This year marks his fifth full-time season in NASCAR's premier series. He replaced Martin Truex Jr. in the #19 after the 2017 champion retired from the sport last year.

