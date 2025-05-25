Chase Briscoe said he got what he deserved in Charlotte as he ousts Kyle Larson and others for Charlotte pole

Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Larson to win the pole for this year’s Coca-Cola 600, which kicks off in less than 20 hours at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 400-lap event marks the 129th race hosted by the 1.5-mile oval in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Starting from the front row will give Briscoe an edge over the former series champion, as the latter looks forward to delivering his maiden win for Joe Gibbs Racing. As of today, he sits 12th in the driver standings with four top fives, five top tens, and 278 points to his name.

“It was not the most perfect lap, by any means, but it was good enough," Chase Briscoe said, reflecting on his qualifying lap at 182.852 mph (via Speedway Digest). "Yeah, I'm super excited to finally get the results on Saturday that I think we deserve.”

"This is also a great opportunity to lead the field to green for 600 miles... So I look forward to (the race), and see if we can keep it there,” he added.

This is Briscoe’s second pole of the season, fourth of his career, and first at Charlotte. The Mitchell, Indiana native, now has two poles for two crown jewel races (the other being the season-opening Daytona 500) in 2025.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will also participate in the race, marking his 700th Cup start. He qualified 17th on Row 9 alongside Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry. Per reports, this will be Johnson’s last race of the 2025 season.

Fans can watch the race live on Amazon Prime Video (Sunday, May 25, 6 pm ET onwards) or listen to its radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Christopher Bell, who happens to be Briscoe’s teammate at JGR, is the defending winner of the Coke 600.

Chase Briscoe reflects on his milestone achievement ahead of his upcoming Charlotte outing

Chase Briscoe became the 10th driver to win poles for the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same season. That being said, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the first one-and-a-half-mile track that the driver will run the No. 19.

“The No. 19 car’s been really good here,” Briscoe said in a statement (via Speedway Media). “We came and did the Goodyear tire test [in March]. I was able to really learn things throughout today. I definitely felt confident coming into this weekend. We’ve had speed all year long.”

“I just haven’t been able to perform good enough on Saturday on my end to put us in position. [I] Finally did that. Hopefully, I can do my job tomorrow now,” he added.

Chase Briscoe now eyes his first win of the 2025 season, which will put him in the playoff picture. Notably, his JGR teammates, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, are already locked in the playoffs.

