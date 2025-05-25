Chase Briscoe shares bittersweet remark on his JGR progress: "It is weird"

Chase Briscoe commented on how his move to Joe Gibbs Racing has panned out so far. The #19 driver joined Coach Gibbs' team at the start of the 2025 season after driving the #14 car at Stewart Haas Racing from 2021 until 2024.

In his time at SHR, Briscoe had a couple of wins in four seasons. However, in his first 12 starts for JGR, he has shown glimpses of what's to come. This season, Chase Briscoe has four finishes inside the top 5, the most top 5s at this stage of the season he's had in his Cup career.

When he was asked whether he's meeting his own expectations coming into the first season with JGR, Chase Briscoe said that it's not quite the case.

"I wanted just to win, truthfully. The top-fives are great, right? I think I’m only one behind my career high, ever, and we are 12, 13 weeks in, so from that standpoint, it is encouraging, but I want to win races – that is the main goal for me. It is weird. We’ve had the results, but I feel like we have been so bad. I don’t even feel like we are close to our potential," Chase Briscoe said ahead of Coke 600.

He revealed how he and his crew chief, James Small, spoke about not even scratching the surface of what they're capable of. Briscoe said that he's still getting used to the car and that it's only a matter of 'putting all of the pieces together.'

However, he mentioned that if he had to give himself a grade, it would be a B- or a C+, hoping that in a month, it turns into an A.

Chase Briscoe opens up on the 'adjustment' he's had to make because of JGR's high expectations

Speaking about what he has learned in the first third of the season with JGR, Chase Briscoe deemed it as 'definitely different.' He said that the expectations are 'much higher' at JGR.

"I was telling my dad – after the Bristol race, all four JGR cars were in the top-eight, and if we would have had all of the cars at SHR (Stewart-Haas Racing) in the top-10, we would have been going nuts – it would have been the best day ever, at least towards the end of SHR, where at JGR, at the comp meeting, you would have thought we all four ran 30th or worse. It is so different," Briscoe said.

He said that a driver and a team are expected to go out there and win every week. Because of that, Chase Briscoe said that the 'mental side of things' has been different for him. In fact, he added that the change in expectations has been 'an adjustment' for him.

Briscoe mentioned that where he's now at is much different than where he was in the last two years.

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

