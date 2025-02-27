Chase Briscoe shares heartwarming video of his son “ripping some laps” in his #14 NASCAR look-a-like car 

Chase Briscoe shared a heart-warming video of his son, Brooks, featuring his SHR car #14. He shared the video on Instagram.

Briscoe, a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series, is known for sharing endearing moments from his family life. His eldest son Brooks, born in October 2021, has been frequently seen in his social media presence. In addition to Brooks, the Briscoe family in October 2024 welcomed twins named Cooper and Collins.

In an adorable video on Instagram, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared another of those endearing moments from his personal life. It seemed that the young Briscoe was itching to get behind a wheel and dominate a track just like his father does on a national level. The car was a replica of Chase Briscoe's SHR #14 car.

Briscoe captioned the post:

"'Daddy I wanna rip some laps.' -Brooks"

The 30-year-old moved to Joe Gibbs Racing after Stewart-Haas Racing ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season. The 2025 season with the new team has been a mixed bag so far for the Indiana native.

At the Daytona 500, Briscoe secured his manufacturer, Toyota’s first pole position at the Great American Race. He finished in fourth in the race and marked a strong start to his season. However, an illegal modification on his #19’s spoiler resulted in him getting a 100 point deduction, a fine of $100,000, and a suspension for his crew chief James Small.

Chase Briscoe broke silence on JGR’s major setback

While Chase Briscoe accepted the "not ideal" situation, he mentioned the penalty, which affected the entire Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 team members who failed the inspection after the Daytona 500 event. This occured as the group was still at an early stage of team-building in the season.

"I mean, it's not ideal, right, but, you know, there's still a chance to appeal, so that's what we're doing now," Briscoe told Pockrass of FOX Sports on X. "And, you know, just thankful that we even have that opportunity. So yeah, hopefully, you know, we will be able to prevail."

"I mean, obviously it's not ideal timing wise, right? You know, especially at the beginning of the season, just as we're trying to kind of understand each other and get to know each other more. But yeah, I mean, it would sting, for sure," he added.

As a result of this incident, Chase Briscoe fell from eighth in the standings to 45th. Currently he has a points deficit of -138, which greatly jeopardizes his chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

