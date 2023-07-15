Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing wins the NHMS Sprint car race with Matt Tanner

Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing made history on Friday night (July 14). He emerged victorious in the highly anticipated McGee Automotive Family Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) race at the renowned New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What made this victory even more remarkable was that Briscoe became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to conquer The Flat Track at NHMS. He drove the No. 14 Mobil 1 Gen G Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Accompanying him on the weekend for the thrilling race was his teammate, the talented Matt Tanner.

Teaming up with Tanner proved to be a winning combination for Briscoe, as they piloted his Mahindra Tractors and Rifenburg Contracting Corp entry to triumph.

Tanner himself has had a fantastic season, securing wins in both the SCoNE and the Empire Super Sprints tour in 2023. Just last weekend, he finished a commendable second at Devil's Bowl Speedway. He has certainly showcased his skills and paved the way for an exciting partnership with Chase Briscoe at NHMS.

Chase Briscoe's history with dirt tracks

For Chase Briscoe, the dirt track has always held a special place in his heart. Having grown up in the Midwest, he has been no stranger to the thrill and challenges of dirt track racing.

In fact, he etched his name in the history books by previously breaking Jeff Gordon's record. He became the youngest driver to win a feature race in a 410 Sprint Car when he was a mere 13 years old.

Briscoe has made his mark in the world of NASCAR, but he has never strayed far from his dirt-track roots. Despite his commitments to the NASCAR Cup Series, the talented driver consistently races in over half a dozen dirt track events per year.

His passion and expertise on these surfaces have been evident, with notable victories, such as his triumph in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2018.

With a lineage of talented dirt drivers in his family, racing on dirt is more than just a hobby for Briscoe; it's a part of his heritage. Both his father and grandfathers were renowned dirt drivers, and their influence and guidance have undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping Briscoe's racing career.

Chase Briscoe is currently ranked 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is only the third driver to be named "NASCAR Rookie of the Year" in all three national series, alongside Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.