Chase Briscoe talks about the team morale at Stewart-Haas Racing after Kevin Harvick’s exit

Chase Briscoe recently spoke about the current situation at Stewart-Haas Racing and the team's morale, drawing comparisons to the previous season before Kevin Harvick's retirement at the end of the 2023 NASCAR season.

After a decade-long stint with Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick retired from NASCAR with a 13th-place championship finish in his final season. His former teammate, Chase Briscoe, revealed that the team has since been under serious discussion regarding their performance.

He also stated that the morale of the team is "different" compared to the previous season when there were worries about a Hall of Famer like Harvick not winning. He was quoted as saying (via heavy.com):

"Yeah, I would just say, honestly, the shop morale is different. You know, when we had Kevin there, if the Hall of Famer’s not winning and running up front, like you instantly know that just something is not right."

Briscoe further added that the team has been working with more cohesiveness this year:

"So, over the offseason, I think it was just finally addressed, that like, hey, we have serious issues that we need to try to handle. You obviously saw that with Tony coming out publicly and saying stuff and then just internally, we’ve changed a lot of our processes and things that we do at the shop and just trying to make things more structured and organized."

"And honestly just work more as a cohesive unit, where in the past it was kind of four separate teams doing their own things."

While the team has not been in its best form recently, Harvick did win the Cup Series Championship with SHR in the 2014 season and competed well in the championship during most seasons. He also clinched the team's latest victory at Richmond Raceway in 2022.

Kevin Harvick suggests NASCAR to hurry up with the track limit reinforcement

Track limits are an integral part of any motorsport and provide fair and competitive racing. These limits ensure that a driver does not 'cut' a corner or skip a corner to gain time on the drivers ahead because it would provide an unfair advantage.

Kevin Harvick suggested that these limits should be implemented for all the road course tracks as they would provide more competitive racing. He said on the Harvick's Happy Hour podcast:

"I think you know from a purist road racing standard um I just believe that we need to race on the track. I think that COTA would actually race better if we had track limits."

"NASCAR's point is 'hey we're not to the point of being able to officiate it yet.' They need to hurry up."

During the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, NASCAR penalized a large number of drivers throughout the Xfinity and Cup Series race for track limits, making it a matter of serious discussion.