Chase Briscoe trolls Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing over lost tire mishap at Richmond 

Chase Briscoe took a playful dig at Bubba Wallace for pulling into his No. 19 pit box after a loose tire at Richmond Raceway. The JGR driver noted how this was the second instance of such an incident and shared in-car footage with his crew chief 'screaming' about the lost tire.After leading a race-best 123 laps, Wallace was poised to win the Cook Out 400 or at least grab a top-5 finish, but a tire mishap dashed his hopes of adding another win to his resume. During a green flag pit stop, the jackman dropped the No. 23 car after the left rear tire was secured but failed to notice that the left front was not yet tightened.Wallace took off as soon as the car was dropped, and inevitably, the front left rolled off onto the pit road, and Wallace came to a halt near Briscoe's pit box. The fellow Toyota team promptly went into action and made the tire change, while Briscoe's crew chief, James Smalls, yelled instructions over the team radio.Briscoe shared an excerpt of the radio exchange on his X handle with the following caption:&quot;Twice this year I’ve been ripping around the track and James comes over the radio randomly screaming about grabbing the tire, y’all gotta stop pulling into the 19 box when you lose a tire. 😂&quot;Briscoe previously encountered the same issue at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when his JGR teammate Christopher Bell had a loose wheel fitted in his pit box. Bell recovered from the whole ordeal and finished two spots shy of the top 10, but it wasn't the case for Bubba Wallace, who finished a disappointing 28th after a penalty for the loose wheel.Bubba Wallace shares optimistic outlook on playoff hopesBubba Wallace has avoided another year out of playoff contention with his Brickyard win. The 23XL Racing driver opens his playoff bid at Darlington Raceway, a track where he has consistently qualified among the top 10 in his last three outings, including a pole last year.'The Track Too Tough to Tame' is known for its unequal turns that force drivers to adapt their racing lines throughout a lap, but Wallace does not seem to be fazed by the challenge.“Looking forward to Darlington. It's been a fun track to learn and figure out, and continue to gain speed there. Sitting on the pole there last year was really really cool. It's a lot of work, you know, when we get to Darlington, the playoffs start. So just got to be mentally and physically ready, but looking forward to the challenge,&quot; he said via FrontstretchBubba Wallace began on the third row during this year's outing at Darlington but ended up with a 21st-place finish. Notably, he notched up a second-place result in Stage 1 of the event.Wallace is currently tenth in points after 25 starts. Despite his six DNFs, the Alabama native has logged ten top-10s so far and has led 259 laps in total.