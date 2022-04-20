"That was just a racing deal" - Chase Briscoe on what Tyler Reddick told him post-incident at Bristol Motor Speedway

Chase Briscoe made a last attempt to pass Tyler Reddick for the win, but it went horribly wrong. Rather than winning his second NASCAR Cup Series race, he finished 22nd in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Chase Briscoe elaborated on what transpired between him and Tyler Reddick, stating that he was attempting to prevent wrecking Tyler Reddick.

He argued that Reddick's failure to win the race was all his responsibility. Briscoe went on to say that they are good friends with Reddick and that he wished for his friend's success. He stated that:

“Obviously, Tyler and I have raced enough with each other. Both of us know we’re not going to wreck each other or do something stupid on purpose, and that was just a racing deal. We were both going for a win. Both of us dirt guys."

Briscoe caught Reddick as they approached the white flag after slowly but steadily closing the distance on the No. 8 car. The pair fought hard as traffic moved out of the way. Briscoe dived low, but his Mustang lost control and collided with Reddick.

Tyler Reddick blamed himself for the loss at Bristol Motor Speedway

Briscoe would've known what was about to happen as he walked towards pit lane in search of Reddick to apologize. While Tyler Reddick blamed himself for the loss, Briscoe assured him that he would've spun either way.

Briscoe responded that he drove as hard as he could after Reddick commended him for running him down. Briscoe expressed regret for the situation and expressed his desire for Reddick to keep the lead.

According to Bob Pockrass on Twitter, Briscoe looked for Reddick for a conversation.

Chase Briscoe as he walked up pit road as he wanted to talk to Tyler Reddick: "If he punches me, he punches me. I get it."

Reddick understood what happened, and according to Briscoe, it was simply a hard-fought race. Knowing each other well enough, neither of them would have done something malicious.

NASCAR ON FOX updated the apology from Briscoe to Reddick on Twitter.

Tyler Reddick reacts to the final lap ... and Chase Briscoe apologizes.

Despite rain stopping the race twice, Briscoe had positive takeaways from the Cup Series' second visit to Bristol on dirt. More specifically, how it aided the track and resulted in a high-quality dirt race.

It was a see-saw battle where he was quicker on one lap and Reddick was faster on the next. He also indicated that once the white flag was raised, he tried a variety of things to see what would work.

