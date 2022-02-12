Watch: Chase Elliot shows how he's preparing for 2022 NASCAR season in "light" workout with Freddie Freeman

Chase Elliot will be entering the season fresh after being seen at the A SHOC headquarters in Newport Beach, California, for what he referred to as a "light" workout.

Elliott was welcomed by Scot De Lorme, the president of A SHOC Energy, who gave him a brief tour of the place. The driver then underwent a training session with Freddie Freeman, the Canadian-American professional baseball player. He also met with Ben Kwock, the brand manager of A SHOC, Paul Rodriguez, a professional skateboarder, and Joe Cancellier, the director of sports performance, who helped him through the workout process.

The 26-year-old mostly focused on his arms and legs while there. Freeman also made small talk with him about how long he has had his workout sessions and how effective they have been for him through the years. It appeared to be a fun moment for the two as Freeman shared one of his signed baseballs with Elliot. The baseball player also attempted to try on the driver's race suit from last season.

Meanwhile, A SHOC Energy has been a sponsor of Chase Elliot since last season. The driver was seen dressed in all black with their logo on his race suit. They also released a signature can with Elliot in honor of his NASCAR Cup Series performance. The launch was held on June 11 trackside at Texas Motor Speedway. The beverage company also sponsored two Cup Series races in 2021 and 2022 as well.

Hendrick Motorsports extends sponsorship of Chase Elliot's #9 team

UniFirst will sign a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to sponsor Chase Elliot's #9 team. The uniform rental company will be the primary sponsor for the #9 for five races each season from 2024 to 2028.

Speaking in Nashville, Rick Hendricks was confident that the team would sign a multi-year contract extension with the NASCAR driver, starting with this season's races at Phoenix on March 13, Kansas on May 15, and Michigan on August 7.

Also Read Article Continues below

UniFirst @UniFirst_Corp UniFirst and @TeamHendrick unveil the new paint scheme for the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy. The ‘Next Gen’ car will be piloted by @NASCAR 's four-time Most Popular Driver @chaseelliott for three races during the 2022 season. Learn more at bit.ly/3LnRNkW UniFirst and @TeamHendrick unveil the new paint scheme for the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy. The ‘Next Gen’ car will be piloted by @NASCAR's four-time Most Popular Driver @chaseelliott for three races during the 2022 season. Learn more at bit.ly/3LnRNkW. https://t.co/QTTP3yLRei

Edited by Anurag C