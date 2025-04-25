Chase Elliott has absolutely ‘no issues’ with NASCAR’s All-Star Race change for two key reasons

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has no issues with the new rules that will dominate this year’s All-Star Race. Scheduled for May 18 (Sunday) at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, offers a lucrative million-dollar prize to the winner.

Ad

The new rule states that NASCAR will introduce a new type of caution, one they call a promoter’s caution. Meant solely for entertainment purposes, this caution can be thrown anywhere between Laps 101 and 220, with a break after Lap 100. If there’s a natural caution after Lap 200 and the promoter’s caution hasn’t been thrown, it can no longer be utilized.

When SiriusXM NASCAR Radio asked Chase Elliott what his feelings were about the recently tweaked rule, the former Cup champion said,

Ad

Trending

“I’m not opposed to it. I think there’s been some questionable cautions thrown in the course of the history of the sport in general. I just know that that’s coming and that’s the plan beforehand.”

For Elliott, a good race is all about two things: having fun and putting on a show that the fans will enjoy. Detailing the same, the Dawsonville native added,

Ad

“If the show looks like it needs help, then something (is) in their pocket to help it be entertaining.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In July 2020, Chase Elliott won his first NASCAR All-Star Race, which also happened to be the first All-Star event held at Bristol Motor Speedway. His teammate at Hendrick’s, Kyle Larson, has won the race thrice and is going for his fourth triumph this time around.

Fans can watch the Chevy icons race it out on Fox Sports 1, 8 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Chase Elliott drops a reality check on fellow Cup drivers ahead of NASCAR's Talladega outing

Chase Elliott’s upcoming race is at the infamous Talladega Superspeedway. This coming Sunday, April 27, NASCAR will visit Talladega for the first time this season. The 188-lap event that the 2.66-mile tri-oval superspeedway is going to host has been named Jack Link’s 500 and will be televised on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards.

Ad

During an interview with News Nation, Elliott said that wrecks are what the drivers need to watch out for at Talladega.

“It’s just tough, I mean, we’re racing so close together for hours, right?” Elliott said. “Very easy to make a mistake or be the person that gets caught up in somebody else’s mistake.” (1:40)

So, what is the best spot for a driver to stay away from mishaps like those? Reflecting on it, Elliott further explained,

Ad

“Trying to keep yourself upfront, that’s typically the safest place to be, if you can be upfront. So, hopefully, we can put ourselves in a good spot and stay out of trouble.” (1:54)

Notably, Chase Elliott has won at Talladega on two occasions (2019, 2022). In 18 starts there, he has amassed three top-fives and six top-10s, all of which came driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More