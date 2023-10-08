Chase Elliott accepts unique award on behalf of his legendary uncle

Chase Elliott's uncle and fabled motorsports personality Ernie Elliott was awarded with the Smokey Yunick Award at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The award, named after the legendary mechanic Henry "Smokey" Yunick, was established in 1997 to honor individuals who have made notable contributions to NASCAR from modest beginnings.

However, it was Ernie's nephew, and former Cup Series champion, the Hendrick Motorsports superstar Chase Elliott who received the honor on his uncle's behalf.

Ernie Elliott's legacy stems back to the 1980s when the older Elliott sibling partnered with younger brother Bill as the duo dominated NASCAR with countless wins. Their partnership played a paramount role in catapulting Bill to an illustrious NASCAR Cup Series championship in 1988.

Among his significant achievements in NASCAR history, Ernie Elliott was notably recognized as Engine Builder of the Year in 1985 and Engine Builder of the Decade for the 1980s.

Chase Elliott on Uncle Ernie and the iconic 1985 season

Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on his uncle's remarkable achievements during a press conference preceding the Cup Series playoff race at the Roval.

When questioned about the iconic 1985 season, often regarded as one of the most stellar displays of individual driving in NASCAR history, Chase stated:

"I wasn't born but I have heard a lot about it."

He continued:

"I'm glad to see Uncle Ernie get that award because I know he has a lot of respect for Smokey. He talks about him quite a lot and he just had a lot of respect for him."

Chase Elliott reflected on the unconventional methods employed by Ernie and his team. He said:

"Those years were extremely special. Just how they went about and how they did things was such a departure from everybody else. They were kind of on their own little island but they were smart enough and they knew enough about cars and engines and driving to go and do it their own way and to be successful doing it."

Ernie Elliott's role as the lynchpin of the operation did not escape Chase's admiration, as he recalled:

"I think a lot of that stems from Uncle Ernie. He was really the centerpiece of the operation. He was the older brother that was making everything go and I have always admired him for that."

Chase Elliott looked back on his youth, wishing he could have been a part of that historic era.

"When I think about those years, I wish I was old enough to be a part of it and recognize it and appreciate it. But I certainly try to do that now."