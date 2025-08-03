Chase Elliott acknowledges “luck” for his steady success in the NextGen car

Chase Elliott has been showing up inside the top 10 more frequently than last season. He snapped his winless streak at Atlanta a few weeks back, subsequently earning a spot in the coveted playoffs. Currently, the Hendrick Motorsports ace ranks first in the driver standings with 726 points to his name.Furthermore, Elliott logged four top-10 finishes (among which, three are top-fives) in his last seven starts. That is excluding his dominant victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.That being said, NASCAR is mostly about luck, and Chase Elliott, who has been driving in the Cup Series for nearly a decade, is well aware of that. Speaking with Frontstretch about this aspect of motorsports, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (1:10 onwards):“I think it's been luck of the draw in a lot of cases. It's not like we haven't gotten in wrecks this year; we've been in some...they just happened to be in a position where we could kind of patch it together and keep going. So it's not perfect by any means.”“But you try to control the things you can control and hope it goes your way. Part of motorsports though, is odds are not going to go your way at some point, but we just try to maintain the things we can,” he added.Last week at Indianapolis, Elliott finished 13th, while his teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman wound up inside the top-10. Next up for the Dawsonville native is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, the 23rd race of the season. Scheduled for Sunday, August 3, the 350-lap event will stream live on the USA network with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Chase Elliott calls for a major change to the current playoffs formatWhile speaking with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Chase Elliott expressed his liking toward NASCAR’s full-points season format, which has not been seen in the Cup Series for decades now. Currently, the playoff format involves 16 drivers battling for the title over four rounds and 10 races, with the contenders getting eliminated after each round.&quot;We've had a really good and competitive battle to the regular season [championship] over, correct me if I'm wrong, the last two or three years,” Elliott told Gluck. “If you just take that as your sample set over the first 26 weeks, it [the full points format] looks pretty solid to me.”“The system would be just fine if you just had a full season,” he continued. “And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let's celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good. Motorsports does not have to be like everybody else to be successful,” he added.However, in January, NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell said that the sport would not be moving away from the current playoff format. So, it doesn’t look like NASCAR will bring back Chase Elliott’s idea of the perfect playoff format any time soon.