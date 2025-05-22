Chase Elliott applauds NASCAR’s “great tradition” involving military for crown jewel weekend

Chase Elliott appreciated NASCAR for honoring the fallen soldiers of the United States on the Cup Series calendar's longest race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 coincides with Memorial Day, making it an auspicious weekend for the sport.

Drivers run with soldiers' names on their cars' windshields to pay tribute, moreover, information about those soldiers is recited on the TV broadcast. This is a way for the sport to honor the fallen heroes of the United States. Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is also unofficially recognized as the start of summer in the country.

Appreciating these gestures from NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stated that the sport has followed the "great tradition" to honor the troops of the United States, and hopes that they continue to follow this in the coming years.

"It's honoring our troops and our service members, which I think NASCAR's done a great job of over the years," Elliott said (via The Augusta Chronicle). "It's really become a great tradition of that race and that whole race weekend. I've always felt like NASCAR and Charlotte (Motor Speedway) and everyone there has done a great job of honoring them and I hope we continue to do that."

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on the current Cup Series calendar. It is held on the same day as the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NTT IndyCar Series. Hence, this race weekend is also referred to as the "crown jewel" weekend.

Chase Elliott's to honor PFC Richard J. Feehery's with his name on his Chevrolet

Elliott's #9 Chevy is set to honor PFC Richard J. Feehery with his name on the car's windshield. Feehery laid his life while serving in the Army during the war in Vietnam in 1967 in the Binh Duong province in the country, at 20. He was born in 1947 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

As Chase Elliott prepares to run the race with a special NAPA Auto Parts' 100-year anniversary, he will be honoring PFC Richard J. Feehery.

"The No. 9 of @chaseelliott will carry the name of PFC Richard J. Feehery and a distinctive design for the #CocaCola600. PFC Feehery made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in the Vietnam War, earning the Purple Heart for his service."

Chase Elliott has been performing consistently this season, however, he is not putting his car in a competitive position amongst the leaders. He has finished within the top 20 in most races this year, alongside a few top 10 performances. He still needs to clinch a victory to seal his berth in the playoffs.

