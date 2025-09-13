Chase Elliott backs the rumored 3-3-4 NASCAR playoff format: “It would be better than what we have”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was recently featured in an interview ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race scheduled for this weekend. During the pre-race interview, the NASCAR reporter Dalton Hopkins asked Elliott's thoughts on the rumored 3/3/4 race playoff format.The current playoff format features a 3/3/3/1 race format. It features the Round of 16, followed by the Round of 12, and then the Round of 8, before drivers head to Phoenix Raceway to compete for the championship title. The current format has faced backlash since Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third championship last year despite performing inconsistently.However, to take a step toward addressing fan feedback, NASCAR is rumored to adopt the 3/3/4 format in the 2026 season. The new format will feature two rounds of three races in the playoffs. Then the drivers will compete in four races to secure the Cup Series championship. Reflecting on the same, Chase Elliott claimed the new format would be 'better' and told Hopkins:&quot;I think it would be better than what we have...Because you just have a larger amount of races at around to decide. You know, it could, it would, seemingly, would give an opportunity to, you know, have something that's totally out of somebody's hands, not completely derail their championship. What is now day, you know, their shop. So, it seems like, is it perfect? Probably not. But I would say that that sounds better.&quot; [00:10 onwards]After securing a P3 finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway event, Chase Elliott is set to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, September 13, 2025. The 266.5-mile event will be broadcast live on the USA Network and HBO Max with live updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN. &quot;I'm doing my part&quot;: Chase Elliott got candid with former boss Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his winless streakEarlier this season, former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott sat down with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver opened up about his winless drought and shared the things that mattered to him most during his winless streak.After winning the 2024 Texas Motor Speedway race in early 2024, Elliott went on a string of races without a single victory. Following that, Elliott struggled to land a win this season until the second Atlanta Motor Speedway race. The HMS driver's Atlanta win locked in his playoff spot as well.Reflecting on the winless streak, Chase Elliott told his former boss:&quot;Man, we've just been doing this long enough to know, like, it all kind of starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we're doing our part, and I'm doing my part and just bringing everything I can possibly bring every single week. It's the honest conversations that we have on Monday mornings that are either going to make us better or make us fail. All of the pieces of the puzzle are there. We're working on the right things. I think I'm asking for the right things out of the car. I'm really proud of our team for just sticking together.&quot;Before moving to the Cup Series, Chase Elliott competed for Dale Jr.'s co-owned JR Motorsports. Fast forwarding to the 2025 season, Elliott currently ranks ninth in the Cup Series points table with 2071 points, one win, 14 top-tens, and 8 top-fives in 28 starts.