Chase Elliott benefits from Hendrick Motorsports penalty despite being injured

Chase Elliott's time away from the NASCAR Cup Series field might not be the ideal way for the Dawsonville, Georgia native to spend his time during the stock car racing season, however, it certainly has helped him avoid setbacks that would've probably come his way if he was present in Phoenix.

The governing body's announcement of Hendrick Motorsports recieiving an L2 level penalty for all four cars and crew in the team has been recorded as the biggest combined fine to one organization in the sport's history.

Each of Hendrick Motorsports' cars were found to have altered louvers on their hoods, which is a supplier-sourced part and should not be modified by the teams. After close inspection of confiscated louvers from the Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing outfit, it has been proven that the team was in fact in violation of the rules.

NASCAR @NASCAR NEWS: NASCAR issues a deduction of 100 owner points, 100 driver points, and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points to the Nos. 5, 24, 31, & 48.



The No. 9 team has been issued a deduction of 100 owner points and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points. NEWS: NASCAR issues a deduction of 100 owner points, 100 driver points, and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points to the Nos. 5, 24, 31, & 48. The No. 9 team has been issued a deduction of 100 owner points and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points. https://t.co/WlX83RmARS

Each crew chief has been fined $100,000, along with a four-race suspension. Drivers receive a 100 point deduction for the regular season and a 10-point deduction from the playoffs.

As Chase Elliott has been missing for the past couple of weeks due to his injury, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will not be fined. Elliott's replacement in the car, Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry, will also be exempt from the fines as he is not a Cup Series regular.

Kaulig Racing's Justin Haley and the #31 crew at the team have also been on the receiving end of the same L2 level penalties, along with Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin receiving separate penalties for making intentional contact with Ross Chastain last Sunday (March 12)

Chase Elliott moved up in the drivers' standings table as a result of penalties against his teammates

While the #9 crew at Hendrick Motorsports were docked 100 owner points from the owners' championship standings, neither Chase Elliott nor his replacement Josh Berry were fined any points.

Chase Elliott was in fact the beneficiary of his teammates being penalized as he moved up from P29 to P26 in the driver's standings table as a result.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass If I did math right -- Alex Bowman drops from first to 23rd in the standings; William Byron from fourth to 29th; Kyle Larson from fifth to 32nd; Haley now 49th in points (-40). ... Chase Elliott actually moves up from 29th to 26th. If I did math right -- Alex Bowman drops from first to 23rd in the standings; William Byron from fourth to 29th; Kyle Larson from fifth to 32nd; Haley now 49th in points (-40). ... Chase Elliott actually moves up from 29th to 26th.

Hendrick Motorsports will be appealing the penalties, citing the parts handed out by NASCAR not meeting the given specifications and a lack of clear communication between the team and the governing body.

Noah Lewis @Noah_Lewis1



See below their statement and reasons they will appeal:



#NASCAR Hendrick Motorsports will appeal the L2 penalties assessed to their four cars but will not request a deferral of crew chief suspensions.See below their statement and reasons they will appeal: Hendrick Motorsports will appeal the L2 penalties assessed to their four cars but will not request a deferral of crew chief suspensions. See below their statement and reasons they will appeal: #NASCAR https://t.co/kXmxva62qu

Meanwhile, it is still unclear when Chase Elliott will be able to make a return to the sport after a snowboarding accident and a broken leg ruled him out of contention early in the season.

