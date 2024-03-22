Chase Elliott blasts the idea of joining popular NASCAR docuseries on Netflix - “I haven’t watched it at all”

Hendrick Motorsports driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chase Elliott, does not seem to be entirely on board with the idea of the sport being broadcast on Netflix. The 2020 Cup Series champion's recent visit to former driver-turned-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast saw the Dawsonville, Georgia native talk about why he does not desire to be a part of the docuseries.

The 2023 edition of Netflix's 'NASCAR: Full Speed' saw the sport being introduced to a brand new audience, with dividends being reflected in the current season's TV ratings. Despite such success, Elliott seems to have a different outlook. He elaborated:

"I didn’t do it last year. I haven’t watched it at all, so I think my step to answering that question would be to watch a little bit of it. Just to see how bad they would piss me off being around all the time."

He added:

"It might not be the most popular answer or whatever, but I really just want to go fast and I want to do my job on a high level. If I feel like there’s anything that’s going to take away from that, I’m probably going to say no to it."

Touching on how the added pressure of Netflix's cameras during race weekends would divert Chase Elliott from the task of going fast, the 28-year-old seemed to dislike the idea. After all, Elliott has always been known as a reserved person on the track, often regarded as not showing enough of his personality in the sport.

Chase Elliott's odds heading into this weekend's NASCAR Cup race

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race will mark NASCAR's first foray onto road courses this season starting with Austin, Texas' Circuit of the Americas. The 3.4-mile-long track will see drivers race during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this Sunday.

Considered one of the sport's most prolific road course racers, Chase Elliott's odds of winning the event stand at +750, according to NBC Sports. This puts the Hendrick Motorsports driver in P2 on the table, with Tyler Reddick leading the standings with +450 and Shane van Gisbergen in P3 with +900 odds to his name.

It remains to be seen if Chase Elliott can snap out of his recent slump during this weekend's race, which is slated to go live on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.