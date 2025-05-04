Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski join NASCAR peers to reveal greatest sporting event outside the track

Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and other Cup Series drivers all took turns answering which sporting event outside of NASCAR is the best. While a majority of the drivers chose the Masters Tournament, others picked motorsports events like the Indy 500, and some chose the Super Bowl, but Elliott and Keselowski stood out with their choices. The 2020 Cup Series Champ went with the Supercross, while the 2012 Cup Series champ went with hockey.
The question was posed by the Chat Us Up team, who interviewed the drivers ahead of this weekend's Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY event taking place at the Texas Motor Speedway. They started with Bubba Wallace, who was the first driver to pick the golf tournament, then they spoke with Noah Gragson, who followed suit, and then Ty Gibbs went left-field, picking the Tour de France and the Super Bowl.
It eventually landed on the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who was the only one to pick the motorcycle competition.
"Supercross. I think they have a really good product that doesn't get enough recognition. Those guys are amazing athletes and they don't get enough credit, so I like watching that stuff," Chase Elliott said.
Next in the line-up was the Roush Fenway Keselowski team owner, who said:
"Probably my favorite all-time was actually watching the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup."
Denny Hamlin also picked an unorthodox event, choosing to go with the horse-racing competition, the Kentucky Derby. Zane Smith and Justin Haley went with the Olympics, while Austin Cindric, pole-sitter Carson Hocevar and Chris Buescher all had the Indy 500 as their pick for the best event.
While Hocevar begins today's event from his first-ever pole position, drivers Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski will be starting the event near the back of the pack in 29th and 30th place, respectively.
Chase Elliott shares plans to try and win at Texas again
It's been a year since Chase Elliott and his #9 vehicle have crossed a checkered flag to secure a victory. Today, Elliott starts in 29th place at the same track where he last saw victory lane. The driver revealed that over the last year, a lot has changed in terms of development, as well as race strategy, among other things, while stressing the fact that what he and the team did last year can't be the same thing they do this year. He said (via Crash):
“Well, the good news was it [last year's race] went well. The bad news was it was 12 months ago. A lot changes in a year, and things that we are working on behind the scenes, whether a set-up path or a race strategy path or whatever it is, that is going to outweigh something that went on 12 months ago.
“It’s hard to reflect that far back and think that, ‘Oh, we’ll just do what we did last year,’ and that’s going to be perfect because most of the time that’s not the case. The lessons that we’ve learned lately are likely more applicable than those 12-plus months ago.”
The green flag for the Würth 400 event will wave at 3:30 pm ET later today.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.