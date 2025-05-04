Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski join NASCAR peers to reveal greatest sporting event outside the track

Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and other Cup Series drivers all took turns answering which sporting event outside of NASCAR is the best. While a majority of the drivers chose the Masters Tournament, others picked motorsports events like the Indy 500, and some chose the Super Bowl, but Elliott and Keselowski stood out with their choices. The 2020 Cup Series Champ went with the Supercross, while the 2012 Cup Series champ went with hockey.

Ad

The question was posed by the Chat Us Up team, who interviewed the drivers ahead of this weekend's Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY event taking place at the Texas Motor Speedway. They started with Bubba Wallace, who was the first driver to pick the golf tournament, then they spoke with Noah Gragson, who followed suit, and then Ty Gibbs went left-field, picking the Tour de France and the Super Bowl.

Ad

Trending

It eventually landed on the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who was the only one to pick the motorcycle competition.

"Supercross. I think they have a really good product that doesn't get enough recognition. Those guys are amazing athletes and they don't get enough credit, so I like watching that stuff," Chase Elliott said.

Next in the line-up was the Roush Fenway Keselowski team owner, who said:

Ad

"Probably my favorite all-time was actually watching the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup."

Ad

Denny Hamlin also picked an unorthodox event, choosing to go with the horse-racing competition, the Kentucky Derby. Zane Smith and Justin Haley went with the Olympics, while Austin Cindric, pole-sitter Carson Hocevar and Chris Buescher all had the Indy 500 as their pick for the best event.

While Hocevar begins today's event from his first-ever pole position, drivers Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski will be starting the event near the back of the pack in 29th and 30th place, respectively.

Ad

Chase Elliott shares plans to try and win at Texas again

Chase Elliott (9) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, April 14th 2024 - Source: Imagn

It's been a year since Chase Elliott and his #9 vehicle have crossed a checkered flag to secure a victory. Today, Elliott starts in 29th place at the same track where he last saw victory lane. The driver revealed that over the last year, a lot has changed in terms of development, as well as race strategy, among other things, while stressing the fact that what he and the team did last year can't be the same thing they do this year. He said (via Crash):

Ad

“Well, the good news was it [last year's race] went well. The bad news was it was 12 months ago. A lot changes in a year, and things that we are working on behind the scenes, whether a set-up path or a race strategy path or whatever it is, that is going to outweigh something that went on 12 months ago.

Ad

“It’s hard to reflect that far back and think that, ‘Oh, we’ll just do what we did last year,’ and that’s going to be perfect because most of the time that’s not the case. The lessons that we’ve learned lately are likely more applicable than those 12-plus months ago.”

The green flag for the Würth 400 event will wave at 3:30 pm ET later today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.