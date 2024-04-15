Chase Elliott breaks 3 decade old curse in NASCAR with Texas win

After a lackluster qualifying stint on Saturday, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott emerged victorious at the Texas Motor Speedway and quenched his 42-race winless streak. Moreover, with his maiden win of the 2024 season, the Georgian native has broken an almost 32-year-long curse.

The 267-lap AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 run went into double overtime, extending the dash until Lap 276. Elliott's teammate Kyle Larson stood the fastest in the qualifying run, clocking the best time of 28.366 seconds across the 1.5-mile oval. Furthermore, the latter sealed the Stage 1 win but saw his track position plummet later into the race.

On the other hand, Chase Elliott started his run from the rear of the pack in P24, yet climbed up the charts, gaining track position lap by lap, and eventually entering the contention zone. The chances of a maiden win in 2024 were seemingly slipping from the #9 Chvey driver's grasp as Denny Hamlin led the field in his #11 Toyota Camry.

Nevertheless, a miscalculated move on Lap 266 sent the JGR driver into the wall, and the resulting double overtime favored the HMS driver, paving the way for his third positive outcome after a lackluster footing in the first six races of the season.

Hooters was the primary sponsor for Chase Elliott's ride and was probably the biggest benefactor from the driver's win. The Texas win broke the dismal curse for the Hooters-sponsored high-octane car after observing zero wins for the last 31 years and 10 months, with the last triumph etched by Alan Kulwicki at the Pocono Raceway on June 14, 1992.

Chase Elliott on fulfilling his "dream" to honor Alan Kulwicki

The 28-year-old #9 Chevy driver ended not just his winless streak that had lasted since the start of the 2023 season, but also Hooters' three-decade-old curse.

Late NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki was the last driver to win with Hooters as a primary backer in 1992. Tragically, he was killed in an aviation incident the following year.

At 21.29, the pilots lost radio communication with the Air Traffic Control and the subsequent untamed descent led to the horrific crash which claimed the lives of all four people onboard, including two Hooters' executives.

Shortly after reigning supreme at the 1.5-mile asphalt, Chase Elliott was asked how he felt after breaking the Hooters' curse to which he replied (via Speedway Digest):

"Hooter’s has been a great partner of ours for a number of years now, and it’s been a dream to pay respect to Alan Kulwicki, do a Polish victory lap in the Hooter’s colors. That’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time."

