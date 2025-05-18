Chase Elliott clears the air on following Kyle Larson to the Indy 500 in future

Chase Elliott addressed whether he could potentially follow in Kyle Larson's footsteps to Indianapolis. The 2021 Cup champion attempted the 'double' last season, where he ran in the Indy 500 as well as the Coke 600 on the same day.

Larson is all set to attempt the same again this season after his efforts last year got washed out by rain in Charlotte. While Chase Elliott was supportive and enthusiastic about his teammates' strides beyond NASCAR, he wasn't open to racing in the Indy 500 one day himself.

Ahead of this Sunday's All-Star race, Chase Elliott was asked whether he'd kept up with Larson's month of May and, if he had developed any interest in running the 500 in the future.

"A little, but not much," Elliott said.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver touched upon Larson's wreck in practice, hoping that his crew could fix it. He added that he was 'looking forward' to keeping up with how Larson's Indy 500 run as it shapes up over the next week. He wished his teammate 'the best' and looked forward to keeping up.

Chase Elliott speaks about his quiet consistency so far this season

During his media availability session at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Chase Elliott touched upon the #9 team, while not 'letting the world on fire', remaining consistent in points. It's worth mentioning that so far this season, he has had three top fives and three top 10 finishes.

But interestingly, Elliott hasn't finished outside the 20 even once in all of the 12 races so far this season. Speaking about the state of his season up to this point, he said:

"We've been okay. We've had some finishes, I would say, that we probably didn't deserve on the good end and on on the bad end. I think there's been weeks where we've got a good result from a not so good day and there's been weeks where we've had a bad result from a good day. So we've kind of been all over the board."

Elliott claimed that the #9 team hasn't had that 'extreme pace' they need. However, in Kansas last Sunday, he believed he'd found his groove when it came to being up front and battling for the lead. The 2020 Cup champion emphasized that the #9 team needed to 'keep bringing that.'

As for whether his newfound pace set him up better for the second half of the season, Chase Elliott hoped that it was the case. Having said that, he touched upon the unpredictable nature of things in NASCAR, where 'stuff changes so quick.'

But still, Elliott looked on the bright side of things, mentioning that the #9 team takes it one week at a time and builds from there.

