Chase Elliott comments on Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owned CARS Tour newfound success

Chase Elliott has shared his thoughts on the CARS Tour, a regional stock car racing series. Dale Earnhardt Jr., accompanied by Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton, acquired the platform in partnership back in January 2023. Since then, the tour has experienced considerable growth with an increase in fan following and viewership for the sport. Earnhardt Jr. occasionally competes in the series himself.

Responding to the newfound success of the series owned by Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott had all the nice words for the format.

"Super Exciting, I have been in those races at the tracks where they share a Cup weekend. It always means a little more when the Cup cars are driving there. It certainly draws a good car count and a good crowd, and makes a lot of fun for me," Chase Elliott told Frontstretch when asked about the rising popularity of the CARS Tour

The tour continues to thrive under the new ownership group with an aim of expanding its reach, quality of racing, and improving the overall experience of the fans and participants who associate with the series. The series looks set for gradual success in the short-track racing landscape. It has helped revive tracks like North Wilkesboro. Deac McCaskill, Bobby McCarty, and Josh Berry are some of the drivers who have honed their craft on the CARS Tour.

Elliott will be back in action this weekend at the iconic Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old driver finished fifth in the NASCAR All-Star race in North Wilkesboro last weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has shown consistency and speed throughout this season and hopes to maximise his performance at Charlotte this weekend.

Kevin Harvick on Chase Elliott's winless streak

Chase Elliott won his last race at the Texas Motor Speedway back in 2024 and has remained winless since then. The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion has delivered consistent results for the team but has not been able to win as much as he and his team would like. This frustration can soon turn into a problem, according to Kevin Harvick, who expressed his opinions about the No. 9 driver's struggles.

"The #9 car really needs to win for them to keep their confidence level where they are. I think Chase Elliott has to win, I think that’s the expectation he has, the team has, and Alan has as the crew chief. They’re consistent, finishing races, dotting the eyes, they’re good on pit road. Doing all the things they need to do, but they’re not winning. If they don’t win soon, that frustration is going to build,” Kevin Harvick said on the Happy Hour Podcast.

The winless streak for Elliott has stretched to 38 races now, which would be frustrating for the driver. The driver is currently ranked fourth in the Cup season rankings, scoring 378 points, but has not scored a single stage win or playoff bonus point. The driver would want to deliver as quickly as possible to silence all the questions against him.

