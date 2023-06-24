Chase Elliott comments on possibility of night races in the NASCAR Cup Series

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott is a driver whose opinions hold their own weight in NASCAR. Considered as one of the most talented drivers in the current field, and son of NASCAR royalty Bill Elliott, Elliott recently spoke his mind about racing at night.

In a recent press conference with media officials ahead of the upcoming Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, Elliott made his thoughts clear about the idea. Elaborating on whether the sport needs to implement the same, the 27-year-old said:

"I personally think it will be a more enjoyable environment for people who come [to] watch and to spectate and to have a better time. Ultimately, from the TV's standpoint, you're sitting at home, everbody's sitting in the AC, that's watching the race likely but for people at the racetrack, I do think it is nicer and I think the energy level is higher too."

With a handful of the NASCAR Cup Series events taking place in the night, Chase Elliott seems to think summer races should also be subject to the same treatment.

Llumar extends sponsorship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott by three years

Automotive window and paint protection film manufacturer Llumar has announced the extension of its sponsorship contract with Hendrick Motorsport and Chase Elliott by three years.

The brand, a subsidiary of Eastman Performance Films LLC, announced the extension on Friday night, ahead of this Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The extension is to run its course through to 2026 with two primary sponsorships each season, along with a major associate sponsor for the remaining races. Erin Bernhardt, General Manager of Eastman Performance Films LLC, elaborated on the renewed alliance and said:

"This sponsorship has helped increase awareness of the Llumar brand and the benefits of window tint and paint protection film for vehicle and homeowners."

The first appearance of the Llumar deal will be seen at this season's regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott's car will be wrapped in the company's colors.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver performs at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. It's a track where he was seen being his dominant self last season. The race goes live at 7:00 pm ET on NBC Sports.

