Chase Elliott credits $12M-worth HMS buddy Kyle Larson for Next Gen car breakthrough

Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott recently shed light on the crucial roles that his teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron played to help him transition to the Next-Gen car.

One of the best drivers on the NASCAR circuit, Chase Elliott faced a hard time adapting to the sport's seventh-generation car, the Next Gen. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion faced difficulties adjusting to the intricacies of the Next Gen car.

In a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Harvick podcast, Chase Elliott revealed how his teammates helped him through this. William Byron and the $12 million worth Kyle Larson played pivotal roles in his transition.

He emphasized the significance of their racing styles in helping him comprehend and adapt to the nuances of the Next Gen car. Elliott revealed:

"I think in the past three were more options to making pace with the on the racetrack with the old car. Whereas in this vehicle I only see one good way. (15:41)

"I think William and Kyle do a really good job driving that way. It's because they drove in the other car that way too. I think it has helped just because I don't see a lot of options, I see that being the way it needs to be done. The more I get in the direction that those guys push in, the better we are."

Chase Elliott sheds light on pivotal role of his crew in his Next Gen transition

Elliott also emphasized the importance of open communication with his crew chief Alan Gustafson and the rest of his crew in addressing the challenges posed by the transition to the Next Gen car. He said:

"I think this transition to the new car, we've had to talk openly about a lot of things. I just had to be super upfront and honest about it with him about the areas that I felt like I was not doing super well in. (11:30).

Chase Elliott highlighted how his active engaging with Gustafson and the team proved pivotal in facilitating the transition. He added:

"I think I have opened the group for our group to let them help me as much as possible. Since I've pointed these things out, they've helped me not only analyse and fine-tune but find solutions."

Chase Elliott is ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 11 races. He has 377 points to his name, courtesy of a win in Texas and numerous top-5 finishes.