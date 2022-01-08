"This is fire" - Chase Elliott declares support for Georgia Football on social media

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott knows it takes support of all kinds to win titles. The Dawsonville, Georgia native has been a lifelong supporter of his home state's sports teams, including this year's NCAAF National Championship contenders, the Georgia Bulldogs.

It now appears that Elliott's support did not go unnoticed. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs took to Twitter to display a promotional flyer with a Georgia player standing next to the National Championship Trophy, in front of Elliott's red #9 Chevy.

Not everyone seems happy with the choice of Chase Elliott, however. Many think it would have been more fitting for an Indy Car to be used instead, in honor of the Indianapolis 500, which takes place just a few miles from the Lucas Oil Stadium.

The College Football Playoffs National Championship game will take place at the stadium on Monday, January 10th, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will see the Georgia Bulldogs battle SEC rivals Alabama Crimson Tide.

Chase Elliott cheered on Atlanta Braves to World Series Title

Even in the midst of the NASCAR season, Chase Elliott made time to get to the World Series and support the Atlanta Braves.

Elliott flew from his race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia to Georgia, making the drive to the stadium in time to root for the Braves to a World Series title. He didn't make it to game 6 in Houston, but he did stay up late enough to watch his team finish against the Astros, followed by postgame celebrations and interviews.

He later spoke of his late-night viewings, saying:

“I don’t know what time it was (when he went to bed), but worth it. Right? Not every day you get to see your team win the World Series. So I wanted to hear what everybody had to say. All of them.”

It took the Atlanta Braves six games to defeat the Astros and claim the title. Elliott wanted to ride that momentum into Phoenix for the last race of the season and a shot at winning his second straight NASCAR Cup Championship. It was, however, not meant to be, as Kyle Larson would win both the race and the Championship.

