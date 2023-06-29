Chase Elliott deletes recent tweet having picture with Olivia Dunne

Chase Elliott has removed a tweet which featured pictures from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. The photos were of him with gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Dunne was a VIP guest at the Nashville Superspeedway, where she was seen laughing with Chase Elliott several times. Elliott shared a few images from their encounter, which he or someone on his staff erased the next day.

Some fans had started speculating if Elliott and Dunne were dating after seeing the photos. Adding fuel to the fire, NASCAR Cup Series racer Brad Keselowski even commented on the couple's photos.

He responded to Elliott's tweet by sending a GIF of Patrick from Spongebob applauding with a foam finger, along with the words, "I'm rooting for you."

Brian #MSAwareness @StormingB81 🤣 🤣 @chaseelliott deleted his tweet. Why you ask? His girlfriend Paige layethed the smackdown on him .@chaseelliott deleted his tweet. Why you ask? His girlfriend Paige layethed the smackdown on him 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/5TQZlgTxZL

Even though the original tweet has been deleted, fans still have screenshots of it.

SteelHorseLive ⛧🏁 @SteelHorseLive Did yall really make the poor kid delete this tweet? Why can't yall be normal on the internet for 5 damn seconds 🤣🤣🤣 Did yall really make the poor kid delete this tweet? Why can't yall be normal on the internet for 5 damn seconds 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/GDq5vgclQY

In motorsports, it's not unusual to see drivers and celebrities together on the starting grid. They are frequently witnessed conversing and taking photos of one another. Elliott posted the images on Twitter, and NASCAR's official Twitter account also included a photo of the two professional athletes.

A few simple images sparked suggestions of the two people dating, which quickly spun out of control. Elliott's post had been removed the next day.

Some fans started to speculate that his current girlfriend made him delete the post. But it's not certain, just speculation.

Who is Chase Elliott's current girlfriend?

Ashley Anderson is the current love interest of NASCAR racer Chase Elliott. They started dating in 2017 and have been together since then. She is a University of Georgia alumna who works as an Atlanta marketing manager.

Anderson is frequently seen cheering and supporting Chase Elliott during races. While there have been some reports regarding their engagement, the pair has not officially confirmed or addressed these claims.

Chase Elliott has shown a desire to keep his personal life secret, which may explain why they have made no public statements about their marital status.

From 2017 until 2020, Elliott had been rumored to be dating Kaylie Green, the daughter of retired NASCAR driver David Green. They were frequently spotted together at NASCAR races and gatherings, but their relationship was never confirmed.

Poll : 0 votes