Chase Elliott delights fans with an additional race in Daytona schedule

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will drive the #35 Gates Hydraulics / NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado RST for the McAnally Hilgemann Racing team at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opener at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.

The 27-year-old will pull double duty at the 2.5-mile-long track while competing in the Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.

NextEra Energy 250 will mark Elliott’s 18th career start in NASCAR's third tier series. The season opener also begins the 33rd year of McAnally Hilgemann Racing’s partnership with NAPA and NAPA Auto Care.

In a statement, team owner Bill McAnally said the team is excited to have the former Cup Series champion and to pilot the #35 truck at Daytona International Speedway. He also said that Elliott’s presence will help Jake Garcia and the entire team.

McAnally said:

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen. We’re thrilled to have Chase step in and drive our No. 35 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet at Daytona and everyone involved in our program is excited and glad that he’s able to do so."

"I think his presence at Daytona will benefit Jake (Garcia) and our entire group.”

Jake Garcia will be driving the #35 truck full-time beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on his 18th birthday, on March 3, 2023.

Mark Hillman, the crew chief of #35 McAnally Hilgemann Racing, is returning to the pit box for the third year in a row and will work with Chase Elliott at Daytona International Speedway. He has previously worked with both Derek Kraus and Colby Howard.

Chase Elliott spoke about joining Truck Series team at Daytona International Speedway

Over his five Truck Series seasons as a part-time driver, Chase Elliott has won three races, 14 top-10 finishes, and three poles in 12 starts. The 2023 season-opener will be his first race series at Daytona International Speedway.

In a statement released by the team, Elliott said:

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway. There’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

Catch Chase Elliott in action during NASCAR's season-opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway on February 17-19, 2023.

