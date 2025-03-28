Chase Elliott delivers a ‘truthfully’ compelling statement on NextGen’s short-track evolution

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was recently featured in the pre-race media day at Martinsville Speedway. During the interview, Elliott touched upon the evolution of the short tracks in the NextGen era and gave his take on the same.

Elliott debuted in stock car racing in 2013 with Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He then moved to the Xfinity Series in 2014 with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports, and won the series title in his debut season. Two years later, in 2016, Elliott landed a full-time seat in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports and has been with the team since then.

Ahead of the first race of the 2025 season on a short track, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott gave his take on the evolution of the tracks, saying (via Speedwaydigest.com):

"It seems like it. I mean, it seems like it's better, for sure, and it seems like it's largely in part to the tire, truthfully. The more I kind of look at it, the more I kind of just feel like, man, maybe this tire thing is really … we're onto something there. But, if there's one thing I've learned throughout my course of doing this is that just when you think you start to figure something out, you didn't and you don't, and whatever you think you know, you probably didn't to begin with."

"So, I certainly don't act like I have the answer. I do think the tire thing, seemingly from the gains that we've made, is pretty important considering it's what touches the ground," he added .

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has secured one win at the Martinsville Speedway in the fall of 2020. Last year, Elliott finished third in the first race at the 0.562-mile oval asphalt track and clinched a P2 finish in the second race. He also has 12 top-10 finishes on the track and the longest active streak of securing top-10.

"Hate the way yesterday ended, but proud of our 9 group": Chase Elliott on his Homestead-Miami finish and sets the tone for the Martinsville Speedway race

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott, was not impressed with his performance at the Homestead-Miami Speedway last week. He shared a post on X, showcasing his gratitude to his team and setting the tone for the upcoming Martinsville race.

NASCAR penalized Elliott during stage two of the race. On lap 172, while entering the pit road, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 was outside of the single line, leading to a penalty. This resulted in Elliott falling from his spot in the top 10 drivers and finishing the race in P18.

Reflecting upon the unsettling race, Chase Elliott said:

"Hate the way yesterday ended, but proud of our 9 group for sticking with it. Got our guys’ backs through it all. Martinsville next."

The 400-lap race, Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at 3:00 PM ET.

