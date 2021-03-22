Hometown favorite Chase Elliott suffers blown engine at Atlanta

Chase Elliott is now 0-6 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which has to be burning the Georgia native up inside.

It's no secret that Chase Elliott is a Georgia native and fan favorite, and while many NASCAR fans were hoping he would win at his home track, it wasn't meant to be this time around. Chase Elliott suffered damage to his car after contact with Kyle Busch during a restart and then blew his engine late in Stage 3.

The incident occurred on Lap 220 when smoke started to spew from behind the Chevrolet of Chase Elliott. He quickly radioed his crew saying he blew an engine and was heading for the garage. Fluids were left on the track, prompting a caution.

That engine is a goner.@chaseelliott will have to wait until next time for a chance at a hometown win. pic.twitter.com/rqvgg9lJvU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 21, 2021

Also Read: Ryan Blaney produces upset at Atlanta

Chase Elliott disappointed at home track

Chase Elliott looked almost stoic as he explained what happened while teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman were running upfront.

“Yeah, obviously we broke a motor there later on," Chase Elliott said. "We got some damage there on that restart. Kyle (Busch) kind of spun his tires and then I was pushing him and Kurt (Busch) was pushing me. We all just really jammed together hard and ended up hurting the nose some. So, I don’t know if that had something to do with breaking the engine or not.”

Chase Elliott worked tirelessly to try to get into the top 10 after the initial incident with Kyle Busch but was never able to make up enough ground. He was adjusting his car and in positon to move back into the top 10, but that went out the window when his engine blew.

Advertisement

Also Read: Flat tire costs Kevin Harvick at Atlanta

“I hate it, for sure," Chase Elliott said. "I feel like our car was pretty decent. We drove up there — we got up to tenth, or so. I felt like we were in a decent position to work on it throughout the day. I appreciate all the effort. It’s great to be home in Georgia. ... I wish we could have had a good result, but we’ll try again at Bristol.”

Although Chase Elliott will likely take a huge hit in points as a result of his blown engine, he did earn some stage points that will help break his fall.