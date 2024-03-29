Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones believes that Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin's modern day rivalry would add intrigue and excitement to the sport, attracting more viewers.

Jones reminisced about his early memories as a NASCAR fan, recalling the dynamic rivalry between a young Jeff Gordon and the seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt. He emphasized the impact this rivalry made on the sports growth in the era.

Erik Jones picked Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin as the ideal candidates for a modern day NASCAR rivalry. Jones believes Elliott and Hamlin are the biggest names in the sport and given their history and competitive spirit, they will boost the ratings for the sport.

In a recent interview with heavy.com, the #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota driver said:

"I think Chase [Elliott] and Denny [Hamlin] going at it was great for the sport. Two of the bigger names in the sport right now. Guys who are racing for wins and they’ve gone at it on and off for a handful of years. So I think if you could pick anyone I think that’s one everyone would love to see keep going."

The rivalry between Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin can be traced back to the 2017 Martinsville race, when Hamlin wrecked Elliott, ending the latter's quest for the championship and his maiden Cup race win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver retaliated later, preventing the #11 driver from winning the championship.

Their latest clash took place during the 2023 Coca-Cola 600, where Elliott retaliated against Hamlin by hooking the #11 Toyota and earned himself a one race suspension. Since then, their rivalry has simmered down.

Denny Hamlin has embraced the role of NASCAR's villian, while Chase Elliott is the reigning six time Cup Series Most popular driver. A competitive rivalry between the two could work wonders for the sport.

Exploring Chase Elliott's run in with Kevin Harvick

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick's rivalry garnered significant attention in the latter part of the 2021 season. The highlight of their brief rivalry ccurred after the Bristol Night Race, where they engaged in a heated exchange.

In the Brass Pro Shops night race, Elliott believed Harvick had cut his left front tire and put on a stern defence, when he was about to be lapped by Harvick. Their on track battle helped Kyle Larson win the race.

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Charlotte Roval witnessed another clash between the duo as the former #4 Stewart Haas Racing driver wrecked the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, driven by Chase Elliott. In the aftermath of the incident, Elliott was chasing down Harvick with the intention of wrecking him. However, the 2014 Cup champion crashed into the barriers on his own.

NASCAR stepped in to intervene and effectively shut down the rivalry between the two drivers in order to protect the integrity of the playoffs.