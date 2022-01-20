"Not the Chili Bowl I was hoping for": Chase Elliott disappointed with his performance

Chase Elliott had a wild ride, both literally and figuratively, at the 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion made his second appearance at the quarter-mile indoor track and had high expectations for the week-long event.

Unfortunately, those high hopes didn't last very long. After a handful of qualifying races and a crash that sent him flipping into the fence, Elliott did not make it to the A-Main of Saturday night's 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl.

Chase Elliott's rollercoaster of a week started at the top

Elliott's Chili Bowl got off to a great start, winning his eight-lap heat race after starting from pole. But that's where the positives ended.

Elliott's next race, the 10-lap Qualifier #3 came later in the day, where he finished in fifth place. The fifth-place finish was good enough to advance Chase to the 15-lap B-Main, where the top four finishers advanced to the Main Event on Saturday night. Elliott finished the race in eighth, which wasn't good enough to advance to the A-main, but did qualify him to move on to Saturday's F-Main event.

Summing up his feelings after the race, he said:

“Those guys kind of checked up and I jumped a wheel and went for a ride. Feeling good. Hate to tear up Kyle’s [Larson] car but we’ll try again and hopefully come back next year and be a little better.”

That's where Chase Elliott's 2022 Chili Bowl came to an end. Running the high line with nine laps to go, Chase caught the wheel of the car that was alongside him on the inside lane. This sent the Georgia native cartwheeling and flipping into the fence before landing upside down and coming to a stop on his roof. Elliott was able to walk away from the crash without injury but the crash ended his race and his pursuit of the Golden Driller Trophy.

Chase did participate in the Vacuworx Race of Champions and finished in ninth place. It was a solid finish considering Elliott's limited dirt experience and the level of talent on hand at the event.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee