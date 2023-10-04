Chase Elliott discloses if he’s likely to join Bubba Wallace in the Snowball Derby race post-Cup Series season

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has disclosed his plans for the upcoming Snowball Derby race, putting an end to speculations surrounding his participation.

This comes after Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace had previously confirmed his debut in the 300-lap super late model stock car race.

Elliott, who has been navigating through a challenging season after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in his career, addressed the question about his potential involvement in the Snowball Derby.

Sitting down with The Athletic, Elliott was asked about the status of his participation in the iconic race by fellow Cup Series driver Ryan Preece. The 27-year-old clarified his stance, stating:

"I’m not, no."

The Snowball Derby, which has been a cornerstone of short-track racing since its inception in 1968, has seen some of the brightest talents in motorsports history compete on its track at the Five Flag Speedway.

Bubba Wallace, another notable name in the Cup Series, had previously expressed his eagerness to tackle the race for the first time, emphasizing the challenge it presents. Speaking to NASCAR journalist Toby Christie, Wallace had revealed:

"Trying to run the Snowball Derby for the first time this year. That is not relaxing at all, and a little more work. I'm looking forward to that if it can all work out."

Chase Elliott holds a special record in the Snowball Derby

While the Hendrick Motorsports driver will not be a part of the super late model stock car race this season, Chase Elliott's connection with the Snowball Derby runs deep, given his previous achievements on this stage.

At the age of 16, Elliott made history by clinching victory in the race, etching his name as the youngest driver to accomplish this feat.

In 2011, he once again triumphed in the Alan Turner Snowflake 100, the precursor to the main event.

Chase Elliott clinched the All American 400 title in 2013, thereby becoming the first driver to conquer all four of the United States' premier short-track races: the All American 400, the Snowball Derby, the World Crown 300, and the Winchester 400.

While the 27-year-old will not be participating in the Snowball Derby this year, Chase Elliott will be back in action this weekend as he prepares for the Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be hoping to continue his recent hot-streak as he aims to solidify his team's position in the Owners Championship contention.