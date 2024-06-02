Chase Elliott discusses ending winless streak in Next-Gen road course races at Sonoma

Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is currently one of the top contenders for the champion's crown. After breaking a 42-race winless streak at Texas Motor Speedway, Elliott is now planning to break another on the Next-Gen road course at Sonoma.

With 19 wins in around 10 Cup Series seasons so far, Elliott is one of the most established racers on the grid. His commanding drive from 24th to 1st position at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race in April was one of the finest showcases of his racecraft. Elliott also had some good runs on superspeedways such as Talladega and Daytona over the years.

However, the #9 driver has not been able to crack the code at Next-Gen road courses so far. With an overall good result and form this season, Elliott is looking ahead to winning the upcoming Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. During an interaction with Frontstretch's Phil Allaway at the media center at World Wide Technology Raceway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"Yeah man, I would like to think we could go out there (Sonoma Raceway) and have a shot to win. Basically, a new track for all of us, except for whoever the three drivers were that got the test." [0:11 onwards]

Elliott further elaborated on the reason why a few extra practice laps are needed on a repaved track. He also explained how braking is affected in such New-Gen facilities with longer straights and hard braking zones.

Here's a brief look at Chase Elliott's 2024 season so far

With last year's heartbreak of missing the Playoffs, Chase Elliott started his 2024 season with a cloud of uncertainty. He had a lukewarm start this year, finishing second in Duel 1 at Daytona and missing out on Top 10s in three of the first five races.

Since then, the Georgia-based racer managed to win one race at Texas Motor Speedway and finished seven times in the Top 10 and four times in the Top 5. Amassing a total of 475 points, Elliott currently stands in fourth place in the driver's championship.

Apart from the crucial AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race which earned Elliott 45 points, some highlights of his 2024 season were the GEICO 500, Würth 400, and AdventHealth 400, where he scored 34, 40, and 35 points respectively. His win from 24th place in Texas or fifth place finish from 29th position at Dover showcased his exceptional skills as a racing driver.

With an eighth-place finish in the All-Star race and seventh-place finish at the rain-shortened Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will likely be looking ahead to gain more points at the upcoming World Wide Technology Raceway and Sonoma Raceway next week.