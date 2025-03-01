Chase Elliott drops a strong statement on NASCAR’s international leap: “It takes a lot of courage”

Chase Elliott has opened up about NASCAR's first leap outside the United States with the Cup Series. The sport's governing body has been working on expanding the horizon of Stock Car racing outside the US for quite some time, and Elliott acknowledges that it takes a lot of courage to try something different.

Chase Elliott, along with fellow drivers Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suárez, recently found themselves in Mexico City. The trip was part of a promotional event for the sport’s first international points-paying Cup Series since 1958. While the Mexico City circuit has hosted Xfinity races between 2005 and 2008, the premier class of NASCAR has never been there.

The promo event included a visit to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, a front-row seat at a Mexican wrestling match, and a city tour before a press conference.

In the press conference, Elliott spoke about NASCAR's decision to venture out of the US after such a long time.

"I think for us, the opportunity NASCAR has to expand, I think it takes a lot of courage and I think anytime you come into a new area, a new part of the world, even a new part of the United States you haven't been in yet, I think there's always a concern of how will we be received?" Elliott said. "Will the people like us there? Is it going to be enjoyable to them?" Chase Elliott Shared (via Hendrick Motorsports).

The 2020 Cup Series champion acknowledged that he wants NASCAR to keep exploring new opportunities outside of the US to expand the reach of the sport.

"Who knows where things going forward but I think us opening up the borders and being able to get down here and be able to make that work from a logistical standpoint, there's a lot that goes into that and would love to see it continue to grow outside of that too," he added.

For NASCAR, the Autödromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit will be slightly altered from the normal 2.674-mile layout used in Formula One races. Instead, the Cup and the Xfinity races will be held on a slightly shorter 2.417-mile configuration, which has been reduced from 17 corners to 14 for NASCAR purposes.

Chase Elliott compares NASCAR vs F1 layout of the Mexico City circuit

NASCAR: Chase Elliott after Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott has always been the one to bet on a road course race. After driving around the Mexico City Circuit, albeit in a golf cart, he believes the changes made to the layout of the track will suit the characteristics of the NASCAR machinery.

Elliott explained how not having DRS (Drag Reduction System), like in F1, changes the desired characteristics of the track layout. He explained:

“The track layout, actually, I think is pretty good. It’s very F1 like… They all have a lot of similar characteristics; long straightaways for (DRS) zones and things like that, and all those things were created for the way those cars race.

“Our cars are a little different in that sense… we don’t have anything like that (DRS) but certainly, the track layout is more in that direction. But I do think the changes they made will suit us a little better. Kind of shortening the course a little, taking away (turns) five and six and kind of keeping us a little tighter I think will help our race and help our cars put on a better show.”

The race at the Mexico City Circuit, which has not yet been given an official name, will be held on Sunday, June 15. The green flag will first drop at 3:00 pm ET.

