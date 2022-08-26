Chase Elliott has 'embraced' Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin going for wins at NASCAR road course races

The 2020 Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott earned his first Cup Series Regular Season Championship last weekend at Watkins Glen International. He clinched the championship with one race remaining to hit the playoffs, earning 15 playoff points that will be added to his already accumulated 25 points, bringing the total to 40 playoff points.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is well known as a road course master and was regarded as the favorite to carry the checkered flag home at Watkins Glen. Elliott almost delivered, but his teammate Kyle Larson went hard on him, and he ended up wrapping up the day with a fourth-place finish.

The Watkin Glen Road Course event was the fifth of NASCAR’s six road courses scheduled this season. Of the past five events, the best Elliott has earned is a second-place finish at Road America. He had the win in his sights last weekend, but Larson used all means possible to earn a second win of the season.

According to Chase Elliott, when it comes to this type of race, he embraces drivers like Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin since they race well in this type of race. In a media interaction ahead of the Daytona event, Elliott said:

“When I sit back and I look at the plate races, yes there are a lot of things that need to go your way, but we see the same guys up front winning those races more times than not. To me, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are two guys that I see putting themselves in position to win those races as consistently as one can.”

Elliott is already leading the standings as the only driver with four wins, however, the one win missing from his record this season is a road course win.

Will Chase Elliott win at Daytona as he has done at other Superspeedway tracks?

NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach this weekend, the same venue where the season kicked off. It is also the same venue Chase Elliott recorded his first top-ten finish of the season after placing his #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in P10. Though he hasn’t been lucky enough to clinch a win at this venue in the past eight years of his career, Elliott has managed to secure a win at the Superspeedway track this season.

NASCAR has held races on all three superspeedway tracks this season, and Chase Elliott emerged as the winner of the newly reconfigured Atlanta Speedway early last month. If he can carry on with the Atlanta race, clinching the upcoming event won’t be an impossible mission.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE CHASE ELLIOTT ON THE WIN AT HIS HOME TRACK! The Georgia boy gets it done at Atlanta Motor Speedway. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE CHASE ELLIOTT ON THE WIN AT HIS HOME TRACK! The Georgia boy gets it done at Atlanta Motor Speedway. https://t.co/XJVTS8BKLw

Coke Zero Sugar 400 will mark his 14th start at Daytona, and in his previous 13 starts, the Dawsonville, Georgia native has managed to secure only two top-five finishes, both being P2 finishes. Additionally, he has four top-ten finishes, including the latest 10th place finish with the Next Gen car. With three poles at Daytona, Elliot is only battling to add a Daytona win to his record.

