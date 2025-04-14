Chase Elliott engages with fans in MLB Speedway Classic tickets giveaway

Chase Elliott met a few fans to give away tickets to the Major League Baseball Speedway Classic. The event will feature the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds playing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ad

Elliott, the #9 driver for the iconic Hendrick Motorsports, is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He is the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, and his 2020 triumph added him to the list of father-son duos to win the premier series in NASCAR.

Chase Elliott started his career with early success; as a rookie, he won the 2014 Xfinity Series Championship, making him the youngest to do so. In 2016, he transitioned to the Cup Series and won the Rookie of the Year honors. His breakthrough in the Cup Series came when he won his maiden race at Watkins Glen in 2018.

Ad

Trending

This event marks the first MLB matchup in Tennessee hosted at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway. In a video posted on X, Elliott penned:

"Found some 9 fans at Bristol yesterday to give away tickets to the MLB Speedway Classic"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott finished 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at the Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott had a relatively quiet race, being unable to break into the top 10 throughout the short-track. The race was dominated by Kyle Larson, who led 411 laps and secured his second win of the season.

Denny Hamlin finished second, followed by Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe. Despite a disappointing result, Elliott remains in a strong position in the Cup Series standings. He is currently ranked fifth with 278 points, maintaining an 80-point gap above the playoff cutline.

Ad

Chase Elliott delivers a blunt verdict on Hendrick Motorsports cars

Chase Elliott believes that Hendrick Motorsports, while off to a strong start in the 2025 NASCAR season, is not yet performing at its best. Despite a strong presence on the point standings, Elliott feels there's room for improvement across the board. He acknowledged the organization's hard work in building fast cars over the winter but emphasized flaws to be addressed. In his media availability, he said:

Ad

"The company as a whole has done a great job over the winter to build really, really fast race cars," Elliott said. "I think there's some areas that we can be better. I really don't think we're at our best, really any of us, honestly."

"So it's encouraging to see that. We can pretty confidently say that - hey, these are flaws. These are areas that can certainly have improvement. That's an exciting place to be, in my opinion, because there's so much more racing left this year and opportunities to get where we want to be, and I think we can do that. The company's in a good spot. Everybody's pulling in the same direction, and we've got to keep that up."

Elliott highlighted that recognizing areas for improvement is "exciting," given the amount of racing left before the post-season. He expressed confidence that the team can reach their desired level of performance, noting that everyone at Hendrick Motorsports is working cohesively towards the same goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More