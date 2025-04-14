Chase Elliott engages with fans in MLB Speedway Classic tickets giveaway

Chase Elliott met a few fans to give away tickets to the Major League Baseball Speedway Classic. The event will feature the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds playing at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Elliott, the #9 driver for the iconic Hendrick Motorsports, is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He is the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, and his 2020 triumph added him to the list of father-son duos to win the premier series in NASCAR.
Chase Elliott started his career with early success; as a rookie, he won the 2014 Xfinity Series Championship, making him the youngest to do so. In 2016, he transitioned to the Cup Series and won the Rookie of the Year honors. His breakthrough in the Cup Series came when he won his maiden race at Watkins Glen in 2018.
This event marks the first MLB matchup in Tennessee hosted at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway. In a video posted on X, Elliott penned:
"Found some 9 fans at Bristol yesterday to give away tickets to the MLB Speedway Classic"
Meanwhile, Chase Elliott finished 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at the Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott had a relatively quiet race, being unable to break into the top 10 throughout the short-track. The race was dominated by Kyle Larson, who led 411 laps and secured his second win of the season.
Denny Hamlin finished second, followed by Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe. Despite a disappointing result, Elliott remains in a strong position in the Cup Series standings. He is currently ranked fifth with 278 points, maintaining an 80-point gap above the playoff cutline.
Chase Elliott delivers a blunt verdict on Hendrick Motorsports cars
Chase Elliott believes that Hendrick Motorsports, while off to a strong start in the 2025 NASCAR season, is not yet performing at its best. Despite a strong presence on the point standings, Elliott feels there's room for improvement across the board. He acknowledged the organization's hard work in building fast cars over the winter but emphasized flaws to be addressed. In his media availability, he said:
"The company as a whole has done a great job over the winter to build really, really fast race cars," Elliott said. "I think there's some areas that we can be better. I really don't think we're at our best, really any of us, honestly."
"So it's encouraging to see that. We can pretty confidently say that - hey, these are flaws. These are areas that can certainly have improvement. That's an exciting place to be, in my opinion, because there's so much more racing left this year and opportunities to get where we want to be, and I think we can do that. The company's in a good spot. Everybody's pulling in the same direction, and we've got to keep that up."
Elliott highlighted that recognizing areas for improvement is "exciting," given the amount of racing left before the post-season. He expressed confidence that the team can reach their desired level of performance, noting that everyone at Hendrick Motorsports is working cohesively towards the same goals.