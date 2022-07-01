Chase Elliott 'excited' to return to Road America, claims NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 'is deserving of a lot of energy'

Chase Elliott won last Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway to mark his 15th career win and second win of the season. This weekend, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will pilot his NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 #9 at the Road America for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick We're ringing in Independence Day with a trip full of twists and turns at @roadamerica We're ringing in Independence Day with a trip full of twists and turns at @roadamerica! https://t.co/N06z6YyU3S

The Dawsonville native will be defending his win at the track on Sunday. Chase Elliot is well known for his clean record on road course tracks, scoring win after win. He is among the top drivers in NASCAR’s history, with the most wins on road course tracks.

After an epic finish at the Ally 400, Elliot is excited to return to his favorite track for the second time since the inaugural race in 2021, where he scored his second win of the 2021 season.

Speaking about his expectations, Chase Elliot said he is thrilled to make his return to Wisconsin, and this Fourth of July deserves a lot of energy. In his statement, he stated:

“I’m excited to get back to Road America, I thought last year’s event was really good. It’s a race inside our sport that I think is deserving of a lot of energy too, because we are a sport that’s going on this time of year and that needs to be a big event.”

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver has a great record when it comes to road racing. Having scored seven wins in road racing, Chase Elliot is the only active driver with the most wins. He rallied behind Hall of Fame inductees Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

Chase Elliott’s performance on road courses in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Last year’s Road America win marked Elliot's seventh road course win. This season, NASCAR has visited two road course tracks, Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway. In both races, Chase Elliot managed to score a top-ten finish, scoring P4 and P8, respectively, becoming one of the four drivers to finish in the top ten in both road course races this season.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick A hard fought performance for our teams today. A hard fought performance for our teams today. https://t.co/Nmvj6Z7Grz

Chase Elliott’s first win of the season came at Dover Motor Speedway, before he collected his second last weekend in Nashville, where he led the final 39 laps and swiftly won the event. With two wins, Chase Elliott is leading the regular-season points standings with 586 points and 13 playoff points.

This is his fifth consecutive season of scoring a win. He is looking forward to breaking the record of eight road course races this weekend. Catch him on July 3, 2022, at Kwik Trip 250.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far