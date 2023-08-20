Chase Elliott fails to qualify in the Top 5 of qualifying at Watkins Glen

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott faced a setback in his quest for a playoff spot. He failed to qualify in the top five during the qualifying rounds at Watkins Glen.

The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports finished sixth in the first round of qualifying within Group A. He is, hence, unable to advance to the final round of qualifying. This has put Elliott in a must-win situation with only two races left in the regular season.

Currently positioned at a daunting 19th place in the overall Cup Series standings, Elliott's hopes for securing a spot in the playoffs hang by a thread.

With just two races remaining before the playoffs commence, the pressure is on for the driver to earn his spot among the championship contenders.

William Byron wins Group A qualifying as knockout threat looms upon Chase Elliott

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has been a regular feature in the Cup Series playoffs for the last seven seasons. However, 2023 has proved to be a tough year for the 27-year-old, marred with injuries, disqualifications, and non-finishes.

The disappointment of Saturday's qualifying outcome was palpable as Chase Elliott expressed his frustration and yelled out profanities over the team radio. Recognizing the significance of track position at Watkins Glen, Elliott's concerns were well-founded.

Talking about the race following the first-round qualifying, as reported by Kelly Crandall, Chase Elliott said:

“I think the car is fine; just did a really poor job today. Unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, other drivers took advantage of the qualifying rounds and managed to secure their positions in the pole round. William Byron, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin successfully advanced from Group A, putting themselves in prime positions for the upcoming race.

As the anticipation builds for the playoffs, all eyes will be on Chase Elliott as he battles for the remaining three playoff spots. With a top-10 starting position out of sight for Sunday, the driver will need to dig deep and channel his championship-winning skills to ace the Watkins Glen race.