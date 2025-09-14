Chase Elliott fan finds humor after she met her favorite driver in a rather strange circumstance 

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 14, 2025 21:42 GMT
Chase Elliott with his fan, Madelyn. Source: IMAGN and X.com
One of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, Chase Elliott, had a lighthearted moment with a fan where he posed to take a picture behind a gate. The fan, however, found humor in the strange outcome of the circumstances.

Elliott's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been full of both competitiveness and difficulties, in which he represents Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 9 Chevrolet. Going into the Round of 12 of the playoffs, Elliott stands at number seven in the standings and has a five-point lead over the cut line. He has also been consistent enough to remain safely in the playoff hunt in his ninth career start in the Round of 12 despite a rare and unfortunate DNF at the Bristol Night Race as a result of contact in a traffic jam.

Madelyn, a fan of Chase Elliott, shared a picture she took with him on X with the caption:

"And I didn’t have to buy a diecast"
She further added, commenting on the picture looking like Chase Elliott was locked behind bars.

"Guys ignore that I’m not serving at all in this picture"
During the season, Chase Elliott has won once and has demonstrated good results with eight top-fives and 14 top-10s. His performances across the season so far have been instrumental in cementing his place in the playoffs. Nevertheless, incidents such as Bristol showed weaknesses such as racing incidents and tough restarts.

Chase Elliott's playoff hopes in jeopardy following Bristol wreck with JHN and Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott suffered a significant setback at the 2025 Bristol night race when his playoff hopes were put in jeopardy following a wreck caused by a chain reaction involving Denny Hamlin and John Hunter Nemechek.

On lap 311, Hamlin bumped Nemechek into the corner, which caused Nemechek to tag Elliott’s No. 9 car, forcing Elliott to crash hard into the outside wall and retire from the race. This incident resulted in Elliott’s second DNF of the season and came at a critical playoff elimination race, severely impacting his championship points tally. He said via Frontstretch:

"The tough thing that I see and I haven't had any time to digest this, right? I mean, we just crashed, and I'm pretty sure our season's over. Bob says it's not. So, I'm not really sure, what to think right now." (2:43 onwards)
Reflecting on the wreck, Elliott described trying to make a smart move to get back to the bottom lane, believing he had room to safely rejoin the line.

However, after being hit hard from behind, he acknowledged uncertainty about whether Nemechek was pushed or caught off guard, but accepted that the damage was done, abruptly ending his race.

Mayank Shukla

