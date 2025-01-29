Bubba Wallace, pilot of the #23 Toyota Camry, recently posted several photos on Instagram and X featuring Chase Elliott, who has held the title of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for seven consecutive years. The duo had made their way to Chicago as part of a plan to promote the 2025 NASCAR season, which is set to start with the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, February 2.

Elliott and Wallace visited several media outlets like The Chicago Lead and FOX 32 Studio to speak about the upcoming season and build excitement among the fans. They also had a good time on the Rubbin' is Racing podcast hosted by Large and Spider. Wallace posted the photos from their day on social media and captioned his post on X:

"Quick trip to Chi-Town🍿"

When asked on the FOX 32 Studio about the start of the 2025 season, Chase Elliott replied that although the drivers had a short off-season, everyone is almost itching to get some time behind the wheel in the Clash before the official start of the season at the Daytona International Speedway.

"I'm excited about it. Our offseason was short so you know the good news is we haven't been out of the car that long and we kind of have an opportunity with the Clash coming up this weekend to get our feet wet before the season really kicks off with to 500 in Daytona. So it goes by fast but also by the time February rolls, I think we're all kind of itching and ready to get going," Chase Elliott said (0:15 - 0:42 seconds).

The driver pair also got to try some nice food at the Barstool Sports studio. The crew made some hamburgers and after taking a bite, Dan DiOrio commented that it "tastes like Chicago". Elliott also tried the burger and after giving it a thought, he asked, "Is this supposed to be good?" to which Spider responded with, "It's up for interpretation."

It is rare for NASCAR fans to see Chase Elliott promoting the sport as he usually prefers to focus on the racing.

Chase Elliott reacts to winning the most popular title a seventh time

Chase Elliott extended his reign as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver by winning the award for the seventh consecutive year at the end of the 2024 season. The honor, decided entirely by fan votes, was announced during the sport's annual awards ceremony.

Elliott, who races for Hendrick Motorsports, secured 266,363 votes, surpassing other star drivers, including Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. This keeps the Elliott family legacy alive as Bill Elliott, Chase’s father, holds the record for most consecutive wins with 16.

"I don't think it ever gets old. I'm thankful for all of the folks around the country that pull for me and my team and genuinely want to see us do well," Elliott was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Ryan Blaney, also in contention for the title, praised Elliott's popularity and jokingly remarked that no one else would likely win the award until Elliott retired.

