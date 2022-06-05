"Kind of like a big Martinsville" - Chase Elliott feels passing cars will be tough while racing at Illinois

New tracks on the Cup Series schedule have recently produced excellent results for Hendrick Motorsports. Chase Elliott won at Road America and Circuit of The Americas in 2021 and the Daytona Road Course in 2020, having won four of the last six races on the track, making their inaugural appearance in the top series.

Some drivers compared the egg-shaped racetrack with sweeping third and fourth bends to Phoenix and New Hampshire. Others mentioned Richmond.

In any event, World Wide Technology Raceway is one of the few tracks where they'll be active in the clutch. It will most likely take two shifts to get through the first two turns and at least one through Turns 3 and 4.

When asked about the new track, Chase Elliott compared the World Wide Technology Raceway with the Martinsville Speedway. He stated that:

“It’s about like everything I’ve watched here before. It’s kind of like a big Martinsville, honestly. It reminds me a little bit of that, just on a larger scale. I think the racing is going to be a lot like Martinsville was this year, too, so it should be good.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott says the race Sunday could be a track position race and that pit stops and restarts will be vital. What he saw in practice yesterday: Chase Elliott says the race Sunday could be a track position race and that pit stops and restarts will be vital. What he saw in practice yesterday: https://t.co/chGUgngqqK

Story continues below ad

Approximately half of the drivers have at least some experience at Gateway, whether in the 15 Xfinity Series races conducted from 1997 until the track's closing or the 21 Truck Series events run before and after Francois owned it. But for others, it is new to them.

Chase Elliott is leading the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings

This weekend, four Hendrick Motorsports drivers are in the top 10 in points. Elliott leads Ross Chastain by 34 points in the standings, while William Byron is seventh, Bowman is eighth and Larson is ninth.

Byron only had a NASCAR National Series start at WWT Raceway in a Camping World Truck Series race in 2016. Chase Elliott leads the NASCAR Cup Series table with 489 points with one win and three top-five finishes.

On Sunday, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will line up beside each other in the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Elliott will start 16th in the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro, while Larson will start 15th in the No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Story continues below ad

The 240-lap race will air on FS1 on Sunday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET, where Stage 1 will conclude on lap 45, Stage 2 on lap 140, and the race will be completed on lap 240.

Three of Elliott's 14 Cup victories have occurred in the first race on a new track to the series, which means he might take the home the win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far