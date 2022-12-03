Chase Elliott finally addresses long-standing rumor about him and chicken wings!

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott finally broke his silence on an infamous rumor by stating that he does not eat chicken wings with a fork and knife. The driver stated this during some playful back and forth with Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, who jokingly spread the rumor through a short video ad campaign. Elliott ended his long-standing rumor during Thursday night’s NASCAR Awards in Nashville.

Elliott also said that he enjoyed a display of sarcastic attacks on social media from his close friend Blaney, who ignited the competition for the annual Most Popular Award.

Noah Lewis @Noah_Lewis1



now says he DOES NOT eat wings with a fork and knife.



#NASCAR HOLD IT! @chaseelliott now says he DOES NOT eat wings with a fork and knife. HOLD IT! @chaseelliott now says he DOES NOT eat wings with a fork and knife. #NASCAR https://t.co/ayc7pIJweD

During the awards ceremony, Elliott said:

“It was a complete surprise to me. I had no idea that he was doing anything, but I thought it was funny. I got a pretty good laugh out of it. The second one was my favorite one. I can’t remember what it was, but I think he put out three, whichever one was in the middle. I told him I was like, ‘all right, that was pretty good.’ So it was fun, but I gave him a hard time out there about it. And I don’t know, we might try to come up with something fun to get him back with, I’m sure at some point down the road. Now I know, it’s fair game.”

Last month, when voting began for the Most Popular Driver award, Ryan Blaney shared a couple of ad campaign videos attacking the four-time winner of the award Chase Elliott for some silly things to gather support for himself. He posted three videos and the last one has taken it to the next level.

In the video, the All-Star Race winner claims that the 2022 regular season Cup Champion doesn’t even like chicken wings and is too extreme for NASCAR.

Chase Elliott named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for the fifth consecutive season

Chase Elliott was officially named the winner of the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association’s (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He won this honor for the fifth time in a row. It’s the seventh time the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has won the Most Popular Driver award in his career as he won the Xfinity Series award twice.

After winning the prestigious award, Elliott said:

“Thanks to all the fans for voting and coming out and supporting us.”

Chase Elliott and the #9 Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports team will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

Poll : 0 votes