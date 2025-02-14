Chase Elliott gets real on feeling ‘tired’ of being NASCAR’s seven-time Most Popular Driver: “I don’t feel like it's just a me thing at all”

Chase Elliott had responded to whether he is 'tired' of being NASCAR's seven-time Most Popular Driver Award winner. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said that he doesn't take his feat for granted, emphasizing that it becomes hard to express his feelings year after year when the questions are the same.

Elliott is the son of Bill Elliott, the 1988 Cup Series champion and 16-time Most Popular Driver Award winner. The Georgian followed his father's footsteps, joined the stock car racing's pinnacle series, and etched the 2020 Cup Series championship.

Moreover, along with Bill's iconic #9, which dominated the charts for Melling racing, his 29-year-old son inherited his fanbase, something he pressed about never taking for granted. However, amid being voted the most for seven straight seasons and asked similar questions year after year, Elliott confessed to finding himself in a tough situation of "repeating" himself.

During a conversation with Rubbin is Racing, the fan-favorite driver was asked if he ever felt 'tired' of carrying the momentous fate, considering that his family's resume has been studded with Most Popular Driver Awards.

"I don't get tired of it, I appreciate it a lot. I think that's probably the biggest thing for me, I don't want that to ever get lost in translation that I'm unappreciative or whatever, because the seventh year of being asked the same question, sometimes it can be hard to express that, and not sound like just me repeating myself but it is so true," Chase Elliott said (1:24.25).

The HMS driver admitted his pride in being a fan favorite, expressing gratitude for his family's history and the fans for giving him the stature.

"I try to express what it means and the recognition of understanding the history of my family's place in the sport and where I feel like I fit into that. I don't feel like it's just a me thing at all, I don't want that to ever be perceived the wrong way," Chase Elliott said.

While Bill Elliott holds the record number of NMPAs, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one short at 15, however, unlike the former, Junior won them consecutively.

When Chase Elliott reflected on his seventh NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award

While Chase Elliott couldn't claim another Cup Series championship, he still managed to bag a seventh Most Popular Driver Award.

Elliott garnered the most votes at 266,363, whereas, his teammate and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stood second.

Thus, during the awards night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the HMS driver humbly expressed what the award meant to him.

"I've always tried to take that opportunity to make sure I reflect in a proper manner and represent my family the way I think they would want to be represented throughout the years," Chase Elliott said before the ceremony when asked about the meaning of the award via HMS. "It's definitely just a big honor to have."

It's worth mentioning that only Earnhardts and Elliotts have claimed the past 34 NASCAR Most Popular Driver Awards.

