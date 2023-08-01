"Chase Elliott is good on fu**ing road courses!": Denny Hamlin warns Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell about NASCAR playoffs threat 

In a surprising twist of events, Chase Elliott has received some serious backing from Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who has delivered a bold warning to Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell about the looming threat of the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the NASCAR playoffs.

Despite a less-than-ideal position in the Cup Series standings, Hamlin firmly believes that Elliott has what it takes to secure a spot in the postseason.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin made a groundbreaking announcement:

"Breaking news. Chase Elliott is going to make it, and he's going to make it on points."

The claim was met with skepticism, but Hamlin seemed unwavering in his conviction that the 27-year-old would prove the doubters wrong. Denny Hamlin, backed by co-host Jared Allen, delved into the numbers to support his prediction.

Drawing attention to Bubba Wallace's remarkable ascent in the standings, Hamlin noted:

"Show me the points from four weeks ago. Bubba Wallace was like zero to the cut line. Now he's plus 54. And where have his finishes been? Low teens during that four-week stretch."

The statistics tell a compelling story, leaving no doubt about Wallace's recent surge in form.

However, Hamlin didn't stop there; he turned the spotlight on Chase Elliott, who is currently languishing at minus 40 points with only four races remaining before the playoffs.

Hamlin challenged:

"You're telling me he can't make up 40 points in four races."

The question lingered, prompting an evaluation of Elliott's prospects against the cutline contenders, Wallace and Michael McDowell.

However, Denny Hamlin made an aggressive claim by stating:

"Breaking news: Chase Elliott is fu**ing good on road courses!"

Denny Hamlin backs Chase Elliott despite latter's self-doubts

As the conversation unfolded, Jared Allen offered insights into the unique dynamic of the playoff bubble.

He explained:

"He's racing that guy that you're talking about, who's had a couple of good weeks. He's racing that guy and Michael McDowell for that cutline."

Denny Hamlin interjected, clarifying that two spots were up for grabs, meaning the battle was between three drivers vying for the last available position. Amidst this intense competition, Chase Elliott's road course prowess emerged as a significant factor.

Acknowledging the upcoming road course races, Allen highlighted McDowell's expertise in this discipline. Hamlin, however, countered that Elliott's road-course skills were equally formidable.

Surprisingly, Elliott himself had previously expressed doubt about his performance on road courses, attributing much of his success to his team and car.

But regardless of Elliott's self-assessment, his track record and results speak volumes. A formidable force on road courses, he poses a genuine threat to Michael McDowell, who also boasts impressive road course credentials.

With tension mounting as the regular season draws to a close, the pressure is on Chase Elliott to deliver standout performances and close the points gap in the Cup Series standings. The remaining races will be crucial for him to secure a place in the NASCAR playoffs.