Chase Elliott finished third at the Advent Health 400 in Kansas, which saw Kyle Larson edge out Chris Buescher for the win. Elliott himself managed to pip Martin Truex Jr. to register a Top-3 finish.

The 28-year-old was battling with the fastest cars of the race at the Kansas Speedway. He started the race at P9 and mostly stayed in the second half of the top 10 during both the first Two Stages of the race. It was due to a late caution that Elliott benefited by taking two tires and restarting the race in the Top 5, thus maintaining his P3 spot till the checkered flag.

In a post-race interview, Chase Elliott talked about the last-lap battle between the top-four drivers, namely Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, himself and Martin Truex Jr.

The 2020 Cup Series Champion said:

"Thought there for a second, "Oh, wow, they're(Larson-Buescher) going to stuff each other up in the wall and Martin(Truex Jr) and I are going to have a drag race line. But it didn't work out that way, but nonetheless, an exciting show. Everybody enjoyed that. That was a really good race,"

The 28-year-old Elliott struggled to perform this 2024 season until his first win of the season at Texas Motor Speedway and has performed well since then with two Top-five finishes in the last three races. He also believed that the race at Kansas was "an exciting show" for the NASCAR community as the race got delayed because of the downpour.

"And honestly, super proud of our Napa team for just a really solid weekend. I thought I was really happy with how our car drove and I know we didn't run up in the top five all day, but I was really pleased with just performance in it and did a lot of the things that we set out to do this weekend. So really proud of that and nice to get a good finish out of it. It's like we had a nice learning day looking forward to getting to Darlington soon," Elliott added.

At present the, #9 Chevy driver Elliott sits in third position in the overall Cup Series standings with one win, five top-five finishes, and six top-ten finishes after 12 races in this season.

Chase Elliott broke his 42 races winless streak

Chase Elliott took 42 races in total to end his winless streak since 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 14th.

Despite starting the race at P24, Elliott passed through the race with multiple caution during the race and made it through in the double overtime restart at Kansas on the penultimate lap to secure his maiden victory in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Thus the triumph at Kansas marked his 19th career Cup Series win. Chase Elliott also has one All-Star Race victory which came in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race.