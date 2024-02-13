Chase Elliott headlines entry list for tomorrow's Clyde Hart Memorial Late Model race at New Smyrna Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is set to headline the 2024 Clyde Hart Memorial race at the New Smyrna Speedway.

The STARS National Tour will start the 2024 campaign Tuesday, Feb. 13, for the 25th running of the Hart Memorial. The nation’s best super late models will run wheel to wheel.

Among the drivers to take part in the event is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. The second-generation racing maestro will drive the Late Model for Fr8 Racing days before he kicks off the 2024 Cup Series season at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Among the drivers competing in the event are are defending series champion Ty Majeski, recent SpeedFest winner Bubba Pollard, two-time Oxford 250 winner Cole Butcher, CARS Tour Pro Late Model champion Caden Kvapil, alongside other notable contenders.

While Chase Elliott's short-track endeavors have been sporadic, his previous forays into the ASA STARS National Tour showcased his prowess, finishing sixth at Hickory Motor Speedway and third at North Wilkesboro in 2023.

Chase Elliott's teammate won the last two editions of Clyde Hart Memorial race

While Elliott might not have tasted victory at the event, the 28-year-old's Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron emerged victorious at the Clyde Hart Memorial race in 2022 and 2023.

The 26-year-old, who was one of the Championship 4 drivers last season, alongside fellow NASCAR regulars Ryan Preece, Johnny Sauter and Stewart Friesen, clinched back-to-back wins at the race.

Since the Inaugural event in 1999 there have been 13 different winners Wayne Anderson is a five-time event winner with wins in 2000, 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2011.

ASA STARS National Tour Owner Bob Sargent emphasized the event's role in uniting drivers from different regions in a thrilling competition. He said (via FloRacing):

"We are thrilled to work with the Hart family and everyone at New Smyrna Speedway to make this a must see event. Clyde Hart was huge on getting the drivers from the north and the south to come together and battle it out here at New Smyrna. Although Clyde is no longer with us, his legacy will live on for years to come."

Following a lackluster 2023 campaign which saw him fail to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs for the first time since 2017, Chase Elliott would be aiming to receive a major morale boost ahead of the Daytona 500 race.