Chase Elliott & HMS teammates comment on IndyCar aspirations as Kyle Larson readies for double duty

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman have reacted to Kyle Larson's upcoming "double" attempt.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will be attempting a historic feat later this season. The 31-year-old is set to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 within the span of 24 hours. This will lead to him driving a total of 1,100 miles, a feat attempted by a handful of drivers and only completed by three-time champion Tony Stewart.

As Larson attempts to compete in both races, his Hendrick Motorsports teammates in NASCAR were queried about his chances in the race. Elliott responded:

"Like most people, I'm excited to watch, and I hope that my day is semi light at the 600 so that I can kind of watch some of the race and see how it goes."

Meanwhile, Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, said:

"I think he's super talented and kind of wins in whatever he drives. So, looking forward to seeing how that goes for him, and yeah, I think it's super cool. I'm excited to see him in an IndyCar."

Byron echoed his teammates' sentiments, expressing confidence in Larson's ability to excel in both races. He said:

"I think it's super cool. I think if there's anybody to do that, Kyle's the guy right now. I think that he'll do well with it."

When asked if he would like to compete for the double too, Elliott said:

"You know, maybe if the perfect storm was there."

Chase Elliott on Kansas race as Kyle Larson seals historic win

Kyle Larson, the current points leader, won his second race of the season at Kansas Speedway last weekend when he beat Chris Buescher by a margin of 0.001s to secure the closest-finish in the history of NASCAR Cup Series.

Reflecting on the nail-biting last-lap battle at Kansas Speedway, Chase Elliott, who finished third in the race, recounted the finish. He told Bob Pockrass:

"Thought there for a second, 'Oh, wow, they're (Larson-Buescher) going to stuff each other up in the wall and Martin (Truex Jr) and I are going to have a drag race line.' But it didn't work out that way, but nonetheless, an exciting show. Everybody enjoyed that. That was a really good race."

Chase Elliott is ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 12 races. He has 415 points to his name, including a win in Texas and five top-five finishes. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson continues to lead the standings.