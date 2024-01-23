Chase Elliott hopes to “fire off good” as Hendrick Motorsports driver looks for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series resurgence

Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott recently shared his excitement for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

2023 was a strenuous season for Elliott, who failed to secure a Cup victory for the first time since 2017. The second-generation NASCAR driver made his Cup Series debut in 2015.

The 28-year-old's failure in the Cup Series was largely attributed to injuries and suspensions throughout the season, preventing him from gaining any momentum. The Hendrick Motorsports driver failed to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career.

However, as he prepares for the upcoming season, Chase Elliott is full of enthusiasm. Reflecting on his journey in NASCAR, he recently shared his thoughts, stating (via NASCAR.com):

“I think when you’ve been doing it for, you know, this will be year nine.. Time has certainly flown by."

Acknowledging the challenges of the past, he emphasized the opportunity for a new beginning, stating:

"I feel like it’s kind of just business as usual and an opportunity to start fresh. Everybody’s kind of on equal wavelengths to start the year, and you just hope that you fire off good and have a nice start and try to get in the routine of getting back on the road and getting back in the car."

Chase Elliott reflects on the transition to NASCAR's Next Gen Cup Series cars

The 2024 season brings the third year of the Gen-7 car, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver acknowledged that there is still much to learn about this new iteration. He said:

"I think since the new car has been implemented, there are things that carry forward. There are going to be components and the different feel in the car. All those little things, like they’re not just going to go away."

Chase Elliott highlighted the dynamic nature of the sport, emphasizing that while some aspects would change with the introduction of a new car, there will always be areas where improvement is crucial. He said:

“It’s not like the season was six months ago. It was like two months back. … So yes, things are going to change but there are going to be areas that we feel that we need to be better in that are going to still be real. They’re not just going to disappear.”

It remains to be seen if Chase Elliott manages to bounce back from his disappointing 2023 campaign.