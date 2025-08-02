Chase Elliott hoping for new audience ahead of NASCAR & MLB’s crossover in Bristol

Chase Elliott hopes the unprecedented MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway will encourage baseball fans to check out NASCAR. He expressed excitement about the event, saying it should be a treat for everyone.The MLB Speedway Classic is a regular-season matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, held at the 0.533-mile short track oval. It marks the first Major League Baseball game ever played in Tennessee, with NASCAR set to return to the venue for 500 laps of racing later in the year.In an interview ahead of the race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 2, Chase Elliott, who is a fan of the Atlanta Braves as a Dawsonville, Georgia native, shared his thoughts on the baseball game.“I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really fun. I was watching SportsCenter this morning, and they were talking to some of the players. Even Ozzie and some of those guys haven't seen it yet, so that's kind of cool. It should be a treat for everybody,” Elliott said (via Frontstretch). [0:08]When asked how important an event like the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol is to NASCAR in terms of crossover appeal to other sports, the 2020 Cup Series champion responded by saying:“I think that's the hope, right? Is to at least maybe attract some people that have never been to Bristol. I mean the race is only in... about a month? I think once the people lay their eyes on the facility and kind of how nice it is, I would have to imagine it would at least make you curious to maybe come back and see it.” [0:34]“Hopefully, that's the case. We can get some MLB fans to come check us out,” he concluded.Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, hasn't won a points-paying race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He, however, won the exhibition event at the track in 2020, earning him the $1 million prize and joining his father, Bill Elliott, as All-Star Race winners.NASCAR's return to Bristol is hosting the final race of the Round of 16 on September 13. Elliott has already qualified for the postseason after winning his home race at Atlanta Motor Speedway last month.“They'd be huge for sure”: Chase Elliott on winning the regular-season championship for extra playoff pointsAlthough Chase Elliott has three fewer wins than Denny Hamlin, his consistency throughout the 2025 season has earned him the top seed. With the regular-season championship within his reach, the 29-year-old wants to win the title for the extra 15 playoff points, which can help him advance through the rounds.The 20-time NASCAR Cup race winner said (via Speedway Digest):“They’d be huge for sure [...] I promise it is a lot easier when you have a lot in the bank.”Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: ImagnElliott has scored one win, seven top-5s, and 12 top-10s without a single DNF. He also hasn't finished outside the top 20 yet, reflecting the #9 team's consistency this year. Trailing him in the points standings are William Byron (-4), Kyle Larson (-15), Denny Hamlin (-20), and Christopher Bell (-62).