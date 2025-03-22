Chase Elliott insists NASCAR will “never make everybody happy” amid option tire dilemma

Chase Elliott weighed in on his thoughts about the “option tire” with Dalton Hopkins, the lead reporter for Frontstretch. He insisted that they are “on to something” with the new tire option but also knows through his experience of the sport that it will “never make everybody happy”.

Elliott, the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports car, is the son of the legendary, Bill Elliott. The 29-year-old, who won the 2020 Cup Series, has plenty of experience under his belt and has made the playoffs in all but one of his full-time seasons in the Cup Series.

When asked about certain drivers wanting the option tires running entire races in the Cup Series, Elliott replied:

"I don't care. I'm good with whatever they want it to, man. Again, it's a super easy thing to say, and we'll do that, and somebody will have something to complain about after that. So you'll never make everybody happy, so just from my perspective, I think just making the most of what you got."

"Somebody's going to win, and the rest of everybody else is going to lose, and there'll be people pissed off about something, so just do your best."

Chase Elliott has had three top ten finishes already in the season, with his team Hendrick Motorsports enjoying a strong start of the season along with teammates Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and William Byron.

Chase Elliott made his feelings clear on the Goodyear experimenting

When asked about how the next-gen car with Goodyear bringing in the new tire has changed short-track racing, Chase Elliott replied ahead of the Cup Series race at Homestead Miami:

"Seems like it. It seems like it's better, for sure. And it seems like it's large in part to the tire, truthfully. You know, the more I kind of look at it, the more I kind of just feel like, man, maybe this tire thing is really, we're on to something there. But, if there's one thing I've learned throughout my course of doing this, is that just when you think you start to figure something out, you didn't, and you don't, and whatever you think you know, you probably didn't to begin with."

He went on to add:

"So I certainly don't act like I have the answers, but I do think the tire thing, seemingly from the gains that we've made, is pretty important considering it's, you know, what touches the ground."

Chase Elliott driver quickly made a name for himself by winning the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series and moved up to made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2015. He has featured in a total of 322 Cup races over the last decade, and has a total of 19 wins and 174 top ten finishes to his name.

