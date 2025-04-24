Chase Elliott invites his NASCAR fans for meet and greet at Talladega

Hendrick Motorsports' (HMS) Chase Elliott recently shared an update for fans ahead of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. In a social media post, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver award winner said he would be available for autographs at his merchandise trailer on Sunday from 10:15 to 10:45 am (local time) and signed wristbands on Friday at 12:30 pm.

Elliott, who is currently in his 10th full-time NASCAR Cup season, joined HMS in his rookie season in the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro. He switched to the No. 9 Chevy in 2018 and has been driving the car ever since. The 29-year-old also has an online store, which offers exclusive merchandise sales of die-casts, apparel and more.

"Talladega autographed signing at my merch hauler this Sunday from 10:15-10:45 am local time ✍🏼 Trailer for wristbands opens Friday @ 12:30 pm," Chase Elliott wrote on X.

Elliott has had two top-five and three top-10 finishes so far. He stands fifth in the NASCAR Cup points standings behind HMS teammate Kyle Larson ahead of the season's 10th race this weekend.

The Jack Link's 500 will start at 3 pm ET, on FOX this Sunday (April 27). The qualifying for the 188-lap event will take place on Saturday on Prime.

"Right place at the right time" - Chase Elliott talks about Talladega strategy

Chase Elliott has had 8 top-10 finishes at Talladega Superspeedway, including two wins.

During a recent interview with News Nation, he shared his thoughts on what it would take to get a third win at Talladega. His last victory at the 2.66-mile track in Lincoln, Alabama came in the fall of 2022 when he claimed his second last Cup win. Elliott has also led 215 laps and won two pole positions there.

"At Talladega, it’s so much about being in the right place at the right time. A lot of chaos and craziness goes on, but there's also a lot of strategy, I think, behind the scenes too, which is part of what makes the weekend so much fun for us and for the fans," Chase Elliott said (00:45 onwards).

The Hendrick Motorsports driver also commented on his preprations for the challenges of the superspeedway, which is popular for high speeds and frequent crashes.

"I think that just being prepared, making sure that you've done your homework throughout the week, knowing what your game plan is as a team going into the weekend and put yourself in the spot to make those quick decisions in the right way," Elliott added (02:32).

Chase Elliott ended the 2024 Cup season, seventh in the standings. He has not earned a win since April last year when he won at Texas Motor Speedway.

