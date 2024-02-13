Chase Elliott iterates 'biggest reason' motivating him to win the 2024 Daytona 500

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has claimed crew chief Alan Gustafson is the biggest motivation driving him forward to Daytona 500 glory.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has bagged various accolades in his NASCAR career. Alongside his two national series victories in 2014 (Xfinity Series) and 2020, the second-generation driver is also a six-time winner of the NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award.

However, it is the iconic season-opening race, the Daytona 500, that has eluded the 28-year-old's list of racing honors. Elliott secured pole positions in his first two attempts at the event but failed to convert his chances.

The Dawsonville native's best attempt came in 2021 when he finished second to a historically surprising victor, Michael McDowell.

As he gears up for the 2024 season, Chase Elliott recently revealed that his desire to win the Daytona 500 is deeply rooted in his relationship with crew chief Alan Gustafson. Highlighting Gustafson's connection to the race, he said (via Speedway Digest):

"It would be awesome to check that box. We've had a couple of opportunities but my biggest reason for really wanting to win the Daytona 500 is because Alan (Gustafson) has never won it."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver further underscored Gustafson's consistent contributions to their partnership and said:

"He's from down there (Ormond Beach) and I know it's a big deal to him. I just think it would be a really cool thing for him. Being a hometown guy like that, he's come so close, so many times. When you work with a guy like that who has had a lot of success, it is kind of rare to be able to help him achieve something he has not already achieved. That would be a big one."

Chase Elliott on his gameplan for 2024 after an injury-ridden season

After a lackluster campaign that saw him miss six races due to a knee injury and even miss out on the Cup Series playoffs, Elliott is looking forward to taking things slow in 2024.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Chase Elliott outlined his game plan for 2024, emphasizing the importance of regaining competitive form on a weekly basis. He said:

"The biggest thing is just getting competitive on a weekly basis. I want to win and want to put up big numbers like everyone does. But for me right now and our team, truthfully, the goal of mine is just being competitive on a weekly basis, just consistently be a contender."

The 28-year-old emphasized that his immediate goal is to consistently contend for victories and continued:

"That’s all I’ve ever been after because I am a believer that if you are a consistent contender each week, and if you are someone who shows up and has opportunities to win each week, you will get your share and be a car and driver that doesn’t surprise anyone with their results."